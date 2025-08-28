One Piece has always been designed around and with mysteries, but few things are as compelling as the undiscovered powers of Monkey D. Dragon. Dragon is the World's Most Wanted Man, but he has only shown up a handful of times. It seems that each time he showed up, there were unusual changes in the weather, like storms appearing out of nowhere, strange winds drifting from unopened doors, and lightning showing up at exactly the right time.

These tiny indicators seem to suggest his powers may be more substantive than just lucky circumstances, but potentially mythological in appearance.

Disclaimer: The article is a speculative theory and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Explaining why Dragon’s mysterious powers may hold the greatest key to One Piece’s future

Dragon’s power might allow him to control whether at will (Image via Toei Animation)

Monkey D. Dragon’s mysterious powers are among the greatest unanswered questions in One Piece, and they may very well shape the future of the series. Dragon is different from every other key character introduced thus far; he has never used his powers in front of fans. However, Dragon's appearance always comes with some sort of unusual weather phenomenon.

From sudden storms appearing while in Loguetown to super-strong winds in the Goa Kingdom, there could be a pattern, suggesting he can control natural events at will. If these events can be attributed to him, Dragon's abilities could be not only powerful in a battle, but also interestingly linked to destiny, fate, and the "Will of D."

A still from One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

One of the reasons Dragon's powers could matter so much is due to the link to storms. The concept of storms shows up on a number of occasions throughout One Piece. Luffy's attacks reference hurricanes, East Blue sayings denote love as being a hurricane, as well as the story framing changing into a storm building up to a release.

To illustrate more into the importance of the connection to storms, would be the significance behind Dragon's name, as it could relate to "dragons of the heavens"; In Japanese myth, dragons are believed to be able to control wind, rain, and lightning.

The symbolic connection here suggests Dragon may even be the storm itself, representing violence and upheaval against the Celestial Dragons and ultimately representing unyielding defiance against the tyrannical world order.

Dragon might have caused raining in Loguetown in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Another hint is how Dragon's powers save Luffy. When the Marines were about to capture him at Loguetown, it suddenly started raining, ruining all the Marines' gunpowder, and then, when Luffy was about to be executed by lightning, it went off at the right moment and actually saved his life. Smoker even stated it felt as if "the heavens didn't want him dead."

This places Dragon's power not in terms of random control of the weather but as something that is connected with destiny, further suggesting that his purpose is closely linked with the world's balance. If Dragon can manipulate storms, he may literally be the personification of the saying, "D will surely bring another storm."

Aside from the powers themselves, Dragon is significant because of what he symbolizes. As the head of the Revolutionary Army, he is already the World Government's most formidable foe.

Final thoughts

Dragon as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon's mysterious powers are not merely indications of weather control; they symbolize change and revolution in One Piece. His manipulation of summoning storms and shifting the natural order could soon not only redefine his role, but also link directly into the greater prophecy of the "Will of D."

As a revolutionary leader and possible manifestation of destiny, Dragon is a pivotal character whose powers may very well represent the revealing of the true future of the series.

