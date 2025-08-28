The mysterious eyepatch pirate Oda teased may have finally been revealed in One Piece

One Piece has always relied on the mysteries, but one of the oldest teases by Eiichiro Oda might finally be beginning to catch up with the story. In an interview, Oda mentioned he wanted to introduce a pirate with an eyepatch, but it would only happen near the end of the series. Since then, the debate has been endless for far more exciting than intended, about who the eyepatch pirate was, a cool new villain terrorizing people, a random hidden legend from years ago, or someone having to do with the concept of the Holy Knights.However, what if this eyepatch pirate has actually been Monkey D. Luffy all along? This thinking overturns how most fans visualize the legacy of the Pirate King, and it would position the eyepatch as something much more than a trope, but as a symbol of sacrifice.Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.How Luffy could be the eyepatch pirate Oda teased in One Piece, explainedEiichiro Oda's statement regarding saving the &quot;pirate with an eyepatch&quot; for the last part of One Piece has stuck in fans' heads for years. Initially, the majority thought that this enigmatic character would be a new and formidable person introduced in the concluding saga, maybe a legendary pirate, a Holy Knight, or the ultimate antagonist in Luffy's path. But what if the reality is much less complicated, and so much more profound? What if teased eyepatch pirate Oda has been none other than Luffy himself?Throughout One Piece, Luffy's adventure has been characterized by how much of himself he is willing to give up in order to pursue his dream. From scarring his chest at Marineford to placing his body in the line with Gear forms, Luffy has always been the kind of guy who will go through permanent repercussions if it means defending his crew or pursuing freedom.Luffy receives a scar on his chest in Marineford (Image via Toei Animation)To lose an eye in a climactic fight within the Final Saga, maybe in Elbaph or against one of the most powerful remaining foes, would never feel discomfiting. Instead of simply being another wound, the loss would represent the ultimate price of his fantasy.An eyepatch on Luffy holds greater thematic significance than on any side character who does. For a smaller character, it would just nod to the pirate fashion stereotype, but for Luffy, it would become legend. Later generations wouldn't remember him merely as the Pirate King; they'd imagine the kid who sacrificed even half his vision for his beliefs. The eyepatch would be the last scar he would bear, one that attests to him never hesitating to give everything.Luffy could be the pirate with an eyepatch in the story (Image via Toei Animation)Furthermore, Oda is always careful with symbolism. Luffy having an eyepatch would neatly fit into the premise of One Piece being a tale of legends in the making. When kids in the future play as the Pirate King, the eyepatch would be the characteristic that makes him instantly recognizable, much like Roger's mustache or Shanks' missing arm became immediately iconic traits.The eyepatch is not about being injured; it's about leaving a legacy. Oda could have set it up from the beginning for Luffy so that the legend of the Pirate King would become larger than life. If Luffy is the eyepatch pirate, it would be the most appropriate end to his saga.Final thoughtsIf Luffy actually becomes the eyepatch pirate that Oda teased, that would turn a basic trope into one of the most significant symbols within One Piece. It makes the eyepatch not just a visual detail, but signifies the final cost Luffy pays for his dream and cements his tale into pure legend.New generations will know him not just as the Pirate King, but as the man who dedicated himself completely to creating a legacy larger than life, even if this means his vision will go missing.Related links:Oda’s unexpected idea may have shaped one of One Piece’s most beloved arcsThe hidden myth behind Romance Dawn might connect Joy Boy to a divine figure in One PieceA hidden clash at God Valley may have cursed Roger with his fatal sickness in One Piece