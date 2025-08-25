The ancient mural in One Piece may hide the truth about the first king of the Ancient Kingdom

One Piece has long captivated its fans with its lore and epic battles spanning hundreds of years. An ancient mural seen in Elbaf, which has recently appeared in the manga, is now another potential mystery. This may reveal the truth about the first king of the Ancient Kingdom. The mural, inscribed in the mighty Adam Tree, depicts a significant war during the Void Century where various races united against a formidable enemy. The mural raises questions about who the actual king of the Ancient Kingdom was. Some theorists even suggest that someone like Davy Jones might have played a role. As the Straw Hat crew continues exploring these mysteries in One Piece, the mural could influence how fans understand the hidden history of One Piece lies.Disclaimer: The article is a speculative theory and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.Who could be the first king of the Ancient Kingdom in One Piece, exploredThe ancient mural in One Piece could carry more significance than viewers realize, especially regarding the first king of the Ancient Kingdom. Fans have their suspicions about Joy Boy or Imu, but since both have played different roles throughout history, it suggests there might be another lost character to explore.One possibility is Davy Jones, whose importance in the lore is hard to overlook, particularly with Rocks mentioning him in a way that hints at a long, ambiguous historical connection to Imu. If Davy Jones was indeed the king of the Ancient Kingdom, the mural might depict the conflict between Joy Boy and Davy Jones during a war involving a coalition of twenty kingdoms.According to this idea, Joy Boy might have been the one to defeat Davy Jones, leaving the door open for Imu to arrive afterward and finish off Joy Boy, erasing the century to hide this inconvenient detail. This explains why Imu is cautious about Joy Boy's return, because their past victory wasn't entirely theirs. It also aligns with Vegapunk's warning about the D clan, suggesting Davy Jones' lineage may still exist, hiding behind the very initial the World Government wants to keep hidden.Looking deeper, the mural could also represent a cyclical repetition of tyranny and rebellion. First was the era of the earth god, who enslaved humans until Nika came to set them free, only for the Ancient Kingdom itself to rise with its powerful technology eventually.Joy Boy as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)If Davy Jones were to govern this kingdom, his desire for world domination would put him squarely at odds with Joy Boy, who united suppressed nations like Wano, Zou, and Fishman Island. The cycle likely continues today, with Blackbeard next to assume the role of the tyrant after Imu falls. If this is true, then Luffy would be the one to break the cycle by defeating not only Imu but also Blackbeard before he gains control. The &quot;Will of D&quot; would finally fulfill its purpose, not to continue a royal bloodline, but to end the cycle of power-hungry rulers once and for all. The mural, therefore, is more than just a record of the past; it’s a warning about the future.Final thoughtsDavy Jones could be the first king of the Ancient Kingdom in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)The ancient mural is not only an artistic remnant but could also serve as a key to understanding what happened to the Ancient Kingdom and its forgotten king. The mural may reveal clues about Davy Jones or someone fans haven't learned about yet. Its imagery suggests a history of recurring conflicts between oppressors and liberators. As fans reach the climax, the mural could simultaneously demonstrate the Void Century and forecast Luffy's role in finally breaking the cycle.Related links:One Piece may be setting up a surprising alliance that shakes the New World (and no one saw it coming)A mistranslated One Piece line may have shaped one of the fandom’s most persistent mythsThis Fleet Admiral's frustration with secrets may push him toward a shocking betrayal in One Piece