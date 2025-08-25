  • home icon
  • Anime
  • The ancient mural in One Piece may hide the truth about the first king of the Ancient Kingdom

The ancient mural in One Piece may hide the truth about the first king of the Ancient Kingdom

By Mudassir Kamran
Modified Aug 25, 2025 08:20 GMT
one piece
The ancient mural in One Piece may hide the truth about the first king of the Ancient Kingdom (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece has long captivated its fans with its lore and epic battles spanning hundreds of years. An ancient mural seen in Elbaf, which has recently appeared in the manga, is now another potential mystery. This may reveal the truth about the first king of the Ancient Kingdom. The mural, inscribed in the mighty Adam Tree, depicts a significant war during the Void Century where various races united against a formidable enemy.

Ad

The mural raises questions about who the actual king of the Ancient Kingdom was. Some theorists even suggest that someone like Davy Jones might have played a role. As the Straw Hat crew continues exploring these mysteries in One Piece, the mural could influence how fans understand the hidden history of One Piece lies.

Disclaimer: The article is a speculative theory and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Who could be the first king of the Ancient Kingdom in One Piece, explored

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The ancient mural in One Piece could carry more significance than viewers realize, especially regarding the first king of the Ancient Kingdom. Fans have their suspicions about Joy Boy or Imu, but since both have played different roles throughout history, it suggests there might be another lost character to explore.

One possibility is Davy Jones, whose importance in the lore is hard to overlook, particularly with Rocks mentioning him in a way that hints at a long, ambiguous historical connection to Imu. If Davy Jones was indeed the king of the Ancient Kingdom, the mural might depict the conflict between Joy Boy and Davy Jones during a war involving a coalition of twenty kingdoms.

Ad

According to this idea, Joy Boy might have been the one to defeat Davy Jones, leaving the door open for Imu to arrive afterward and finish off Joy Boy, erasing the century to hide this inconvenient detail. This explains why Imu is cautious about Joy Boy's return, because their past victory wasn't entirely theirs. It also aligns with Vegapunk's warning about the D clan, suggesting Davy Jones' lineage may still exist, hiding behind the very initial the World Government wants to keep hidden.

Ad

Looking deeper, the mural could also represent a cyclical repetition of tyranny and rebellion. First was the era of the earth god, who enslaved humans until Nika came to set them free, only for the Ancient Kingdom itself to rise with its powerful technology eventually.

Joy Boy as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)
Joy Boy as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

If Davy Jones were to govern this kingdom, his desire for world domination would put him squarely at odds with Joy Boy, who united suppressed nations like Wano, Zou, and Fishman Island. The cycle likely continues today, with Blackbeard next to assume the role of the tyrant after Imu falls.

Ad

If this is true, then Luffy would be the one to break the cycle by defeating not only Imu but also Blackbeard before he gains control. The "Will of D" would finally fulfill its purpose, not to continue a royal bloodline, but to end the cycle of power-hungry rulers once and for all. The mural, therefore, is more than just a record of the past; it’s a warning about the future.

Ad

Final thoughts

Davy Jones could be the first king of the Ancient Kingdom in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)
Davy Jones could be the first king of the Ancient Kingdom in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The ancient mural is not only an artistic remnant but could also serve as a key to understanding what happened to the Ancient Kingdom and its forgotten king. The mural may reveal clues about Davy Jones or someone fans haven't learned about yet.

Ad

Its imagery suggests a history of recurring conflicts between oppressors and liberators. As fans reach the climax, the mural could simultaneously demonstrate the Void Century and forecast Luffy's role in finally breaking the cycle.

Related links:

About the author
Mudassir Kamran

Mudassir Kamran

Twitter icon

Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.

His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.

Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.

Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mudassir Kamran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications