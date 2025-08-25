One Piece chapter 1158 confirms Oda's release schedule for early September 2025

After a long break, One Piece chapter 1158 will finally be released on Sunday, August 31, 2025, with spoilers already beginning to circulate online. A reliable leaker on X (previously Twitter), Pew, confirms that the series will not be taking a break after this release, giving readers a consistent cycle of the hit manga going into early September 2025.

Ad

The last two months have tested readers' patience, with Oda's health-related breaks and Shonen Jump's summer vacation altering the flow of the story. With this news, readers can look forward to a regular flow of the backstory without anymore pauses and the good pacing returning at a pivotal point in One Piece's story.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece chapter 1158.

Latest spoilers confirm that there will not be a break after One Piece chapter 1158

Pew @pewpiece OFFICIAL : NO BREAK NEXT WEEK AFTER ONEPIECE CH 1158.

Ad

Trending

One Piece fans have received exciting news from the latest spoilers, including confirmation that after One Piece chapter 1158 is released, there will not be a break. This is welcome news after the month of August 2025, when the manga contained a series of breaks that arguably started to create a sense of doubt about the pace at which the story was following and potentially raised further questions about the health of Eiichiro Oda.

Ad

The confirmation that there will not be a break means the ongoing story retains momentum, allowing fans to follow the quickly developing flashback arc, which focuses on the legendary Rocks D. Xebec, and many of the major characters like Harald.

Rocks as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1158, which will get into the God Valley incident and the complex relationships between Rocks, Harald, and the World Government in greater detail, will officially drop on September 1, 2025, in Japan and on August 31, 2025, for most international readers.

Ad

The following installment, chapter 1159, is scheduled to be released on September 7, 2025. The lack of a break after chapter 1158 keeps the exciting story going and allows fans to still be fully immersed as the flashback arc quickly approaches a conclusion.

Usopp as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This news is particularly positive given the delays and interruptions the series faced over the last two months, stemming from scheduling and Oda's demanding work on multiple projects at once. With the announcement that One Piece will continue uninterrupted after chapter 1158, fans can look forward to uninterrupted weekly chapters continuing to create hype and allowing for a smooth flowing story.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More