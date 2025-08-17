Latest One Piece chapter may have just hinted at a crucial Marine in the God Valley Incident

One Piece chapter 1157 presents an intriguing take on the currently ongoing God Valley flashback, hinting that something could potentially be deciphered from one important Marine's involvement in the incident.

The chapter specifically portrays Admiral Kong's discussions with Garp, Sengoku, and Tsuru about the prospective alliance of Elbaph with the World Government before he seemingly reports back to the Gorosei.

This exchange indicates that Kong possessed a significant role behind the scenes in that era, likely making significant decisions that contributed to the events at God Valley. As the events of chapter 1157 tie Kong directly to the political and military maneuvering of that period, what Kong was doing may suggest important clues as to the actual events that contributed to the Rocks Pirates' fall.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the manga.

One Piece chapter 1157 hints at Admiral Kong playing an important role in the God Valley Incident

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe It seems like Kong is the person who the Gorosei are speaking to at the end. It seems like Kong had a meeting with Garp, Sengoku, and Tsuru to ask their opinions before then reporting to the Gorosei. Kong will be a very important

One Piece chapter 1157 may have just placed Admiral Kong in the spotlight as a crucial figure in the God Valley Incident. The chapter’s contents varied significantly from the hidden past of the Rocks Pirates to the surprise of Shakuyaku being the treasure of Hachinosu, but there was one quiet sequence that stuck with fans: Admiral Kong’s meeting with Garp, Sengoku, and Tsuru at Navy HQ.

During this meeting, the three are pushing for Elbaph to join the World Government, while acknowledging the strength of Harald and the Giants. Kong agreed with their reasoning, but stated that he could not influence from below, hinting that his influence was through higher channels.

Admiral Kong's interaction with others in One Piece chapter 1157 (Image via Shueisha)

The implication became stronger when fans later saw the Gorosei speaking to an unseen Marine about the situation. This suggests that Kong, even prior to the time of becoming Commander-in-Chief, appeared to be functioning as a trusted intermediary for the frontline admirals and the World Government's ultimate authority.

If true, then his role as a hidden player could also demonstrate how naval plans and political interests converged in influencing what occurred at God Valley.

The revelation reshapes Kong's historical role. No longer is it sufficient to see him as an administrative player but as a possible developer of the operations surrounding one of the pivotal moments in One Piece history.

His awareness of both Garp’s and Sengoku’s perspectives and the fact that he communicates directly to the Gorosei makes him fundamentally positioned between field command and political authority.

Five Elders as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Given that the God Valley Incident was sparked by the Celestial Dragons stealing Hachinosu's treasure, it is even more suggestive of Kong's agency. It would seem probable that he would've had some prior knowledge of the movements of the Rocks Pirates, Roger's arrival, and the Holy Knights' deployment before the incident was even underway.

His ability to filter or frame that intelligence for the Gorosei could have also affected the Navy's response, and even to a degree, the survival of key characters.

Final thoughts

Garp as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1157 quietly transitioned Admiral Kong from a secondary name in the God Valley Incident to a key strategist. Kong's calm yet purposeful movements, such as preparing Garp, Sengoku, and Tsuru's field mentalities with the Gorosei's political leanings, indicate that he may have influenced the Navy's actions and the outcome of the battle.

If Kong's position was as central as this chapter seems to indicate, he could be one of the hidden architects behind the fall of the Rocks Pirates and the shaping of the pirate age.

