Loki's marriage with Lola may still have a major role to play in One Piece's Elbaph Arc

Loki and Lola's wedding is one of the most controversial points in One Piece. This wedding might have combined the disgrace of Elbaph with the one who killed the oldest giants. So, it wouldn't make sense for the Elbaph officials to support such a marriage. However, the reason behind this marriage was simple and it revolved around the traditions of the Elbaph marriage.

King Harald's first marriage wasn't recognized by the locals because she was an outsider. This would make Loki's marriage with Lola an even bigger crime because she was not only an outsider but also a non-giant.

It could have been one of the strategies Loki used to overthrow his father's reign and might also have been the event after which the King of Elbaph died.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the truth behind the arranged marriage of Loki and Lola

One Piece chapter 1137 saw the Romance Dawn trio visit the Elbaph Castle, looking for the keys that would free Loki. While exploring, they stumbled across a grand portrait of King Harald which had Road explaining about the greatness of their late king.

The giant also shed light on the king's marriage and explained how Hajrudin and Loki were half-brothers.

Harald's first marriage gave birth to Hajrudin. However, because this marriage was with a giant from outside of Elbaph Island, no one accepted it.

So, King Harald married a second time, which led to the birth of Loki. This reveal made fans rethink the reality behind the marriage of Loki and Lola.

From Big Mom's side, the reason for his marriage was to strengthen the bond with the Elbaph giants and possibly forget about her past act (where she killed Jorul).

On the other hand, Loki's reason wasn't specified. However, the reason behind this marriage might be a scheme from the accursed prince to overthrow his father's rule.

Lola was an outsider and human, making her the worst candidate for marriage to a giant. So, Loki might have planned on marrying her so that this would spoil King Harald's reputation and that Loki might get the country in exchange.

This could be why the marriage was called on such an urgent basis because King Harald might have personally rejected his son's mischievous excuse for a marriage.

However, this could also be the reason why King Harald died. After the cancellation of the marriage, Loki got furious and killed his father. Ultimately, Loki attained the 'legendary' devil fruit of body to destroy everything instead of ruling it.

Final thoughts

The history of Elbaph traditions might have the answers to most of the fans' questions, just like how they had questions about the reason behind Loki and Lola's marriage.

While it is advised to take this article with a grain of salt, it is pretty amazing how well the explanation of King Harald's marriage reveals the truth behind a chapter that was released years ago.

