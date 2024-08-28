"Lord have mercy" - My Hero Academia fans ready to go Plus Ultra after seeing Mirko cosplay from Anime NYC 2024

Throughout the latter half of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga series, Pro Hero Mirko became one of the most popular characters from the story. Real name Rumi Usagiyama, fans fell in love with the character for her personality, Quirk and fighting capabilities, and her general character design.

Likewise, this has led to Usagiyama becoming one of the most popular characters for My Hero Academia fans to cosplay as at anime conventions and other similar events. The latest iteration which fans are obsessing over comes from X (formerly Twitter) user @frizzyimposter (Frizzy), who chose to cosplay the character at Anime NYC 2024 over this past weekend.

My Hero Academia fans obsessed with the latest and quite possibly greatest Mirko cosplay from community

Expand Tweet

Trending

While Frizzy’s Mirko cosplay is far from the first to gain traction within the My Hero Academia community, there are a few key reasons why fans are hailing it as one of the best ever. The first comes down to the impressive shape Frizzy is in for the cosplay, looking like a spitting image of Usagiyama herself from the manga. This dedication to the cosplay, while not strictly necessary, is clearly being acknowledged and greatly appreciated by fans of Horikoshi’s manga.

There’s also the fact that Horikoshi’s manga series concluded at the start of the month, leading to fans heavily discussing their favorite moments and characters. Understandably, Mirko was a big part of that discussion, making Frizzy’s timing of the cosplay perfect for when the character entered the community’s zeitgeist once more.

Finally, there’s also the fact that a quick look at Frizzy’s profile shows just how dedicated a cosplayer she is, especially when it comes to bringing anime characters outside of My Hero Academia to life. Additional characters she’s cosplayed as include JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Dio Brando, Neon Genesis Evangelion’s Rei Ayanami, Chainsaw Man’s Himeno, Demon Slayer’s Tengen Uzui, and many more.

Fan reaction

Expand Tweet

Understandably, My Hero Academia fans are universally praising Frizzy’s cosplay, with virtually nothing negative being said about it in replies to her original post. Many are focusing on how well she fits the character as mentioned above, specifically referencing this via words, emojis, or a combination of both:

“Nice cosplay [clapping emoji],” applauded one fan.

“Gunshow! [arm flexing emoji],” cheered another.

“Great, what a great costume,” pointed out a third.

“Elite,” plainly commended a fourth.

Others are instead focusing on Frizzy’s general craft of cosplaying or reputation for the art, while also discussing their love for the original Mirko character. Others still are even sharing their wish to have seen her as Mirko in person during the course of the Anime NYC 2024 convention:

“You are killing it! [heart eyes emoji],” praised one netizen.

“Frizzy where were you ??? I was trying to find you the whole time!!!!!,” questioned another.

“You look amazing!!! She’s one of my favorite MHA characters. She’s so strong, bada**, relentless… she’s awesome,” lauded a third.

In any case, it’s clear that Frizzy’s incredibly accurate and realistic cosplay has fans head over heels, regardless of exactly what the reason is. Likewise, many seem happy that a cosplayer as talented and well known as Frizzy is taking the time and effort to bring one of their favorite characters to life in such a vivid way. While Horikoshi’s manga may be over, it’s clear that the fanbase will not go gently into that good night.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback