Lycoris Recoil Episode 7: Majima declares war against the Lycoris agents, and Chisato and Mika’s pasts are explored

The conflict between Majima and Chisato continues with the release of Lycoris Recoil Episode 7, titled Time Will Tell. This time, after last week’s action-packed episode, the series will handle things slowly, giving fans a lot of insight into the world of the show.

Chisato’s past, the radio tower incident, Majima’s goals, all of this and more are the central focus of this informative and mystery-filled episode. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of Lycoris Recoil Episode 7, as well as the repercussions the events of today’s episode will have for the future of the series.

Majima and Chisato's connection is revealed in Lycoris Recoil Episode 7

What happened last time?

Lycoris Recoil Episode 6 started with all the Lycoris agents being warned about Majima’s attacks against them. Fearing something could happen to her or Chisato, Takina decided to go and live with her partner until the danger subsided. After arriving at Chisato’s home, Takina got frustrated because he could not figure out how to beat Chisato at rock, paper, scissors.

While the two girls had fun, Robota was fearing for his life, as Majima was not happy with his recent failures at finding the D.A.’s headquarters. Robota, who wanted Majima to kill Chisato, managed to capture the terrorist's attention long enough for him to forget his objective and agree with him about the need to kill Chisato.

Back in the Lyco Reco café, Takina was coming up with a plan on how to beat Chisato, aided by Maki and Mizuki. Chisato, who was not concerned about Majima’s attacks, decided to go out alone, even though Takina warned her not to. Because of her recklessness, she was almost killed by Majima and his men.

Thankfully, her friends were able to save her, defeating Majima and his lackeys in the process. After his defeat, Majima ordered Robota to gather any and all information on Chisato, to which the hacker agreed. Chisato had to go back to headquarters to have her wounds looked at. While there, Takina was finally able to beat her friend in a game of rock, paper, scissors.

An unexpected message

Lycoris Recoil Episode 7, titled Time Will Tell starts with Chisato and Takina trying to draw what Majima looks like. Unfortunately, neither is particularly skilled at drawing, so they are unable to provide an accurate description of the man's appearance. Elsewhere, Majima is rewatching how Chisato was able to dodge his gunshots the last time they fought. Both Chisato and Majima expressed interest in each other.

After the intro, we can see Chisato and Kurumi saying goodbye to a mangaka and her friend, asking her to work hard on the new chapter of her series. Both girls enter the café once again to talk with Takina and Mizuki for a moment. Chisato then decides to take a bathroom break.

On her way to the bathroom, Chisato notices a message on Mika's cellphone telling her that someone will wait for the man later that evening at a place called Bar Forbidden. The former spends the rest of the day thinking about the message, until she can no longer keep the secret to herself.

Lyco Reco is in danger

Lycoris Recoil Episode 7 continues after Mika is gone for the night. Chisato uses the opportunity to talk with the other girls about the message she saw. Chisato thinks that the D.A. commander wants to close Lyco Reco café and bring her back into the Lycoris program. All the girls realize that they need the café for various reasons, so they all team up to figure out how to save Lyco Reco.

Kurumi uses her technological knowledge to search the web for information about Bar Forbidden. She finds the place to be a members-only bar that is difficult to access. Kurumi questions if maybe the D.A. commander and Mika are secret lovers, but she is quickly silenced by Chisato and Mizuki.

Far from there, Majima is talking with Robota about Chisato. The hacker explains that there are rumors online about a person with rubber bullets being the one that saved the tilted radio tower. Majima is extremely happy with the news, as he was one of the terrorists Chisato beat that day. His desire for revenge is stronger than ever after he figures out he is fighting the girl who foiled his plans in the past.

Majima also reveals that his group is about to attack a mysterious place, with the objective of installing a virus on the chief’s computer. If Majima is able to accomplish this, Robota will have complete access to all the D.A.’s mainframes.

Majima’s challenge

Lycoris Recoil Episode 7 goes on to show that Majima’s plan involved scattering all the Lycoris agents around the city. By doing this, he was able to commit a massacre in a police station without being stopped by the D.A.

The focus then shifts to the Lyco Reco café, where the news is reporting on the incident that happened at the police station, in Lycoris Recoil Episode 7. Suddenly, Fuki and Sakura enter the café, asking to talk urgently with Chisato about the previously mentioned attack.

Fuki shows Chisato footage from the police station, telling her to identify Majima. Chisato points out to Fuki who Majima is, noticing that the terrorist left a message challenging the Lycoris agents. Fuki is not listening because Mika entered the room and she has a crush on him. Before being embarrassed further, Fuki takes Sakura by the collar and they leave the café.

Outside, Fuki talks to the commander, telling her that the man in the video is indeed Majima. The commander tells her to return to the base for the day. Sakura teases Fuki about her crush on Mika, prompting Fuki to kick her in the ribs.

Bar Forbidden

Lycoris Recoil Episode 7 proceeds by showing the viewer Mika going out to Bar Forbidden again. Seconds after he leaves for the night, the girls start preparing to infiltrate the bar, only for Mika to come in again, almost catching them red-handed.

Later that night, in Lycoris Recoil Episode 7, the girls are seen following Mika in a car. Chisato and Takina are dressed up to infiltrate the exclusive bar without being detected. When they arrive, the girls use the code Kurumi to enter the bar, praising the hacker girl for her skills.

Nevra @NevraAU



#リコリコ #リコリス・リコイル #lycoris_recoil We still don't know for sure how Chisato received a heart transplant and what she (or Mika) has to pay for that. Maybe it has a correlation with the purpose that every Alan Children has. We still don't know for sure how Chisato received a heart transplant and what she (or Mika) has to pay for that. Maybe it has a correlation with the purpose that every Alan Children has.#リコリコ #リコリス・リコイル #lycoris_recoil https://t.co/bIXOATrXtt

Once inside the bar, Chisato and Takina realize Mika is there to see Yoshi. Chisato and Mizuki claim that their meeting is really a date, implying that Mika and Yoshi are lovers. The two Lycoris agents try to escape before being noticed, until Chisato hears that Yoshi was the man who gave her the artificial heart. Elated by the news, Chisato reveals herself to the couple, thanking Yoshi for saving her.

However, Yoshi is not happy at all, claiming that the children saved by the Alan Institute have a purpose, which Chisato is not accomplishing. Yoshi leaves the bar, with Mika following him close. Both men enter an elevator, where Mika asks Yoshi to let Chisato be free.

Yoshi reminds Mika about the promise they made ten years prior, about using her talents to kill. It is once again implied that Mika and Yoshi are lovers, or at least were in the past.

Mika is left heartbroken inside the elevator, while Yoshi goes outside and prepares to go home. Takina stops him for a moment to talk to him about Chisato. However, Takina is unable to say much due to Yoshi interrupting her, claiming Chisato does not belong at Lyco Reco. Prior to him leaving, Yoshi tells Takina he is expecting a lot from her.

Mika’s promise

Lycoris Recoil Episode 7 continues back inside the bar, where Mika sits down next to Chisato. The girl asks him why she never told him about Yoshi, to which Mika replies that it was a promise he made. Chisato tries to cheer her boss up, telling him everything will be okay, although Mika keeps apologizing.

The next day, things are back to normal inside Lyco Reco café, except for Chisato, who has not shown up to work. Mika tells Takina to let her rest, since she probably needs it. Yet, moments later, Chisato appears ready to go to work, as cheerful as ever.

Moe Lord Kaito Kai Ni @Kaito_KaiNi MAJIMA HAS ONE OF THOSE ALAN NECKLACES TOO?



AND HES GOT SOME BIG PLANS



BIGGER THAN THE RADIO TOWER



And the funny USB is in the police chiefs compooter



Who knows what Robota has in that MAJIMA HAS ONE OF THOSE ALAN NECKLACES TOO?AND HES GOT SOME BIG PLANSBIGGER THAN THE RADIO TOWERAnd the funny USB is in the police chiefs compooterWho knows what Robota has in that

Lycoris Recoil Episode 7 ends with Chisato taking off her Alan Institute collar, while reveling at the same time that Majima is also an Alan child. Apparently, Majima’s goal is to take down the new radio tower being built in Tokyo.

Final thoughts about Lycoris Recoil Episode 7

Lycoris Recoil Episode 7 was extremely interesting and enjoyable. For a while, fans have been pleading to learn more about Chisato’s past and what the goal of the Alan Institute is. Their requests were finally granted in today’s episode. Not only did we learn a little bit more about the radio tower incident, but also about Chisato being just a little girl when it happened.

This means that Yoshi and the Alan Institute have been working behind the scenes for at least a decade, if not more. The main goal of this enigmatic institution is still a mystery, although we now know it has something to do with giving children the talent to kill.

The revelation of Mika’s s*xuality was also handled extremely well. Mika's attraction to men is openly acknowledged in the show, which accords the subject the respect it deserves. He obviously still has feelings for Yoshi, something that could prove problematic for his team in the future.

Lycoris Recoil Episode 7 also gave fans more information about Majima, revealing him as another Alan child. His mission is still a mystery, but it definitely has something to do with the radio towers of Japan.

Overall, the episode was extremely good, and it contained everything fans love about the series. We can only hope that the story will continue to be as entertaining, and that next week's episode will be as fantastic as Lycoris Recoil Episode 7.

