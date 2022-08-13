Lycoris Recoil Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Crime never rests, and neither do Chisato and Takina, considering that Lycoris Recoil Episode 7’s release is just around the corner. Things are quickly unraveling for our heroines, as more information about the evil group trying to kill them is revealed with each new episode.

Last time, a war started between Chisato and a former terrorist turned supervillain, Majima. Will fans learn more about the enigmatic Alan Institute? How is Majima related to them? Continue reading to know more about the release of Lycoris Recoil Episode 7 as well as what to expect from this exciting new entry in the series.

Majima's interest in Chisato will play a vital role in Lycoris Recoil Episode 7

When will Lycoris Recoil Episode 7 come out, and where can you see it?

Lycoris Recoil Episode 7 will be aired on Japanese TV Networks this Saturday, August 13, at around 11:30 pm JST. For the rest of the world, the episode will be released simultaneously, according to the times listed below.

Pacific Daylight Time – 9:00 am, August 13

Central Daylight Time – 11:00 am, August 13

Eastern Daylight Time – 12:00 am, August 13

British Summer Time – 5:00 pm, August 13

Central European Summer Time – 6:00 pm, August 13

Indian Standard Time – 9:30 pm, August 13

Philippine Time – 12:00 am, August 14

Australian Central Daylight Time – 2:00 am, August 14

If you want to watch the episode as soon as it is available in your country, you can do so on Crunchyroll. It is the official streaming service when it comes to this series, and fans are encouraged to support the official release. If you want to get up to speed with Chisato and Takina’s adventure, Crunchyroll has all the other episodes in the series so far as well.

A recap of last week’s adventure

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 #リコリコ

Lycoris Recoil Episode 6

That was a fun and enjoyable thrill of laughs and covert espionage rolled into one. Chisato one-upping the idiot hacker's minions was praiseworthy.

A serious manhunt for her rears its head though while still remaining hilarious at all times. Lycoris Recoil Episode 6That was a fun and enjoyable thrill of laughs and covert espionage rolled into one. Chisato one-upping the idiot hacker's minions was praiseworthy.A serious manhunt for her rears its head though while still remaining hilarious at all times. #リコリコLycoris Recoil Episode 6That was a fun and enjoyable thrill of laughs and covert espionage rolled into one. Chisato one-upping the idiot hacker's minions was praiseworthy.A serious manhunt for her rears its head though while still remaining hilarious at all times. https://t.co/mmzeEu4LJj

Lycoris Recoil Episode 6 started with the D.A. commander informing all Lycoris agents about Majima’s recent attacks. Because of this new danger, Takina decided to stay with Chisato, which made the blonde girl extremely happy. Once she moved in, Takina learned that Chisato was nearly impossible to beat at rock, paper, scissors, something that annoyed her to no end.

While the girls adapted to living together, Robota and Majima were having disagreements about how to best proceed. Robota wanted more time to hack the D.A.’s servers, while Majima was anxious to destroy the organization. However, Robota was able to convince the terrorist to attack Chisato by showing him how skilled the girl is.

RinSS @RinSS_HI

#リコリコ Takina's cute celebration after she won rock paper scissors against Chisato gives me years of life Takina's cute celebration after she won rock paper scissors against Chisato gives me years of life #リコリコ https://t.co/Ca84FFiPUC

Takina was still annoyed about having lost in a simple game against Chisato, prompting Mizuki and Mika to help her. As they spoke, Chisato decided to leave the café, knowing about Majima’s attacks. Due to this, she almost became another victim of the blue-haired man, who tried to kill her several times.

Fortunately, the Lyco Reco team was there to save Chisato from the psychopath, all while foiling Majima’s plans. Defeated, Majima returned to Robota and forced the hacker to reveal everything about Chisato. The episode ended with Chisato being examined after the fight with Majima and Takina finally winning a game of rock, paper, scissors.

What to expect from Lycoris Recoil Episode 7?

Lycoris Recoil Episode 7’s preview gave fans a lot of hints about what this episode could be all about. Robota and Majima are still trying to learn more about Chisato’s past, which means fans could possibly be getting more information about the Alan Institute.

Besides that, there seems to be a problem either in the Lyco Reco café itself or in the D.A. headquarters. Takina is angry with Chisato in one of the scenes, but later fans see them working together in front of the D.A.’s commander. This could mean that they will have to mend fences in order to save the day.

Moe Lord Kaito Kai Ni @Kaito_KaiNi Majima is still kicking and super interested in the 'Alan Lycoris'



Alan Institute guys seem to be very interested balance



ALSO TAKINA HAPPY AND CUTE YES Majima is still kicking and super interested in the 'Alan Lycoris'Alan Institute guys seem to be very interested balanceALSO TAKINA HAPPY AND CUTE YES

Whatever it is Lycoris Recoil Episode 7 will bring, fans are still excited to go back once more into the world of the series. The show is known for its amazing art style, cute aesthetic, hilarious jokes, and incredible action scenes. As long as the series continues with the formula that has been working so well lately, fans will be satisfied no matter what.

