Lycoris Recoil Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After the last episode’s terrifying ending, fans are waiting impatiently for Lycoris Recoil Episode 9 to be released as soon as possible. After a long wait, the show will finally dive deeper into the enigmatic Alan Institute’s intentions and their relationship with Chisato.

Last time, the show revealed a lot of important information on Chisato and Majima, who have a rich history together. This week, Lycoris Recoil Episode 9 might finally tell fans what Chisato’s assigned mission is and what the strange operation being performed on her will do.

Continue reading to learn more about Lycoris Recoil Episode 9’s release and what may happen in the episode.

Yoshi will finally reveal his true intentions in Lycoris Recoil Episode 9

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

Lycoris Recoil Episode 9 is scheduled for release this coming Saturday, August 27, in Japan at around 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be released internationally shortly after, according to the timetable below.

Pacific Daylight time – 9:00 am, August 27

Central Daylight time – 11:00 am, August 27

Eastern Daylight time – 12:00 am, August 27

British Summer time – 5:00 pm, August 27

Central European Summer time– 6:00 pm, August 27

Indian Standard time – 9:30 pm, August 27

Philippine time – 12:00 am, August 28

Australian Central Daylight time – 2:00 am, August 28

Excited fans who want to learn more about Chisato’s fate in Lycoris Recoil Episode 9 can do so via Crunchyroll, the official streaming service for the series. If you want to learn more about Chisato and Takina’s adventure before this episode, you can find all the other episodes on the same platform.

What happened last time?

Lycoris Recoil Episode 8

Lycoris Recoil Episode 8

The plot finally picks up some emotional stakes by the end, with even more questions hanging over everyone's head. All giggles and smiles and slice of life comedy gold in equal measure.

Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 gave fans an intriguing and revealing conversation between Chisato and Majima. The terrorist reminded Chisato about the Radio Tower Incident, where both of them met for the first time. Chisato also learned about Majima’s status as an Alan child, while Majima told her to stop trusting the Alan Institute blindly.

The episode also focused on Yoshi’s plan to kidnap Chisato and force her to complete her mission. To achieve this, he sent his assistant, who drugged Chisato and commenced a procedure involving Chisato’s artificial heart.

What can you expect from Lycoris Recoil Episode 9?

Takina and Chisato as seen in the show (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As stated before, Chisato is undergoing a strange operation involving her heart, intending to force her to fulfill the mission given to her by the Alan Institute. However, fans are still unaware of what this mission involves, so they expect Lycoris Recoil Episode 9 to finally reveal what the said mission is.

While Chisato is suffering at the hands of Yoshi’s assistant, Takina is preparing to save her friend. This could go in two completely different ways, both of which would have significant repercussions for the future of the franchise.

The first involves Takina saving Chisato before the effects of the procedure fully take over her. This would mean that Chisato would not be fully under the Alan Institute’s control, but she would still be affected.

Yoshi as seen in the show (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The second option would involve Chisato fully being taken over by the members of the Alan Institute, turning into an enemy for Takina and the rest of Lyco Reco café.

Whatever happens, there is no doubt that Lycoris Recoil Episode 9 will be incredibly exciting. Let’s hope that in the end, Chisato will be able to regain control of her own life with the help of Takina and all her other friends.

