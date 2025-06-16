  • home icon
Maebashi Witches episode 12(finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Casey Mendez
Modified Jun 16, 2025 13:01 GMT
The Maebashi Witches return (Image via Sunrise)
The Maebashi Witches return (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 12 (finale) is set to release on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 10.30 pm JST. This episode of the original anime from Studio Sunrise will air on Tokyo MX, followed by Gunma TV and BS11. The latest episode will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

While further details about the episode have not been officially released, its title—"We're Done Trying To Be Witches"—hints that the girls' journey is over. With Eiko now in control and the five girls valuing their bond with each other more, they may be surrendering control of the shop and their witch apprentice status for good.

Maebashi Witches episode 12 release date and time

Yuina Akagi (Image via Sunrise) #Yuina Akagi (Image via Sunrise)
Yuina Akagi (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 12 is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Depending on the time zone, some international viewers will be able to watch the episode in the early morning, while others may see it in the afternoon. In some regions, the episode's release will align with the local airing in Japan.

Maebashi Witches episode 12 will be broadcast in Japan at the following times, according to their respective time zones:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time06:30 amSundayJune 22, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time09:30 amSundayJune 22, 2025
British Summer Time02:30 pmSundayJune 22, 2025
Central European Summer Time03:30 pmSundayJune 22, 2025
Indian Standard Time07:00 pmSundayJune 22, 2025
Philippine Time09:00 pmSundayJune 22, 2025
Japanese Standard Time10:30 pmSundayJune 22, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmSundayJune 22, 2025
Where to watch Maebashi Witches episode 12?

Choco Mitsumata (Image via Sunrise)
Choco Mitsumata (Image via Sunrise)

According to the series' official X account, Maebashi Witches episode 12 will first air on Tokyo MX on June 22, 2025. It will then be broadcast on BS11 approximately two hours later, at 12:30 am on June 23. Additionally, the episode will air on Gunma TV on June 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

For international viewers, the episode will be accessible on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others. However, these platforms require a subscription.

Maebashi Witches episode 11 recap

Eiko (Image via Sunrise)
Eiko (Image via Sunrise)

Titled "...Who Are You?," the episode began with a brief glimpse at Yuina, who was having strange nightmares about her time as a witch. At school, the girls were chatting excitedly about a witch who granted wishes. Elsewhere, Eiko's version of the shop was shown—dark, desolate, and filled with a maze of clock cogs and winding staircases.

Her first customer wanted something done about her one-sided crush. Putting up a compelling performance, Eiko granted the wish and moved on to the next, and so on. Outside, each of the former witches was back to their daily lives. Yuina, however, was trying to unravel the odd feeling she was having of missing something.

Nonetheless, she took a trip to Tokyo and, unknowingly, followed everything Azu had planned on the girls' itinerary. Along the way, she was pulled into a strange dimension, where she came face-to-face with a beautiful lady. The lady knew of her problem, and soon, the other girls made an appearance.

Azu Niisato (Image via Sunrise)
Azu Niisato (Image via Sunrise)

Their desire to recall their memories was strong enough to reunite them—but only Yuina couldn't remember. No amount of reminding her of the past worked. Ultimately, an outburst from Azu jogged Yuina's memory, leading to an emotional reunion. Onward, they could regain their witch status, but only if all five wished for it.

But that wasn't what they wished for. Elsewhere, Eiko was struggling with issues of her own and took refuge in the shop. Suddenly, the girls made an emphatic entrance, prompting Eiko to take a battle stance. But they simply asked to have their belongings back.

What to expect from Maebashi Witches episode 12? (speculative)

Eiko (Image via Sunrise)
Eiko (Image via Sunrise)

Given that the next episode is the finale, no previews are available for Maebashi Witches episode 12. The series has been an enjoyable one so far—a simple concept, but expertly delivered, touching on unique issues. Through the girls' eyes, different stages and situations of life were depicted, and how they would, in turn, affect the one experiencing them.

As a conclusion, Maebashi Witches episode 12 will likely witness the girls give up their status of "Witches in Training." They seem to have had enough of that life and value their relationship with each other over the shop. Again, Maebashi Witches episode 12 might also see Eiko undergo development—most probably facing her problems or continuing to use the shop as an outlet and a refuge.

