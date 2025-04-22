Maebashi Witches episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Maebashi Witches episode 4 has been scheduled to drop on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. An original anime from Studio Sunrise, the episode will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 and Gunma TV. The latest episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The third episode featured a quick glimpse at Azu's truth and the battle (about her appearance) she was waging. Rinko Mitsuba makes another appearance, helping Azu move forward in how she viewed herself and Rinko herself renewing her confidence. The episode also revealed more information on the witches' magic system and ended with a peep curious at Mai tampering with the magic points.

Maebashi Witches episode 4 release date and time

Mai, Keroppe and Choco (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 4 has been scheduled for release on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Given the release time, a portion of international viewers will gain access to the episode in the early morning hours of Sunday. Other may be able to watch it in the afternoon. For some regions, the release will coincide with Japan's local airing.

Maebashi Witches episode 4 will air in Japan at the following times, corresponding to their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Sunday April 27, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Sunday April 27, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Sunday April 27, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday April 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Sunday April 27, 2025 Philippine Time 09:00 pm Sunday April 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday April 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday April 27, 2025

Where to watch Maebashi Witches episode 4?

Yuina Akagi (Image via Sunrise)

According to the series' official X handle, Maebashi Witches episode 4 will first air on Tokyo MX on April 27, 2025. It will then be available on BS11 about two hours later, on April 28, at 12.30 am. Additionally, the episode will air on Gunma TV on May 02, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. Needless to say, it will also be available on Crunchyroll.

For international viewers, the episode will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others. However, these platforms require a subscription.

Maebashi Witches episode 3 brief recap

Azu Niisato (Image via Sunrise)

Titled "Let's scold her", the episode began with a glimpse at the real Azu. In reality, she was a girl more on the chubbier side, for which she faced ridicule from her schoolmates. However, things changed when she met Keroppe - as he presented, she could be slimmer in the Witch Training Dimension and could permanently be slim when she became a full-fledged witch, which is why she wanted it so bad.

Cut to the present, the girls were trying to get Azu back. It so happened that Rinko Mitusba was in fact looking to purchase a bouquet. What followed a brief snippet into Rinko, the silent battle she was fighting regarding her appearance and her struggle to not judge herself harshly. Back at the flower shop, Azu returned to the disappointed faces of the group.

But the girls, led by Yuina, decided to let Azu off quick. Instead, they set out to distribute pamphlets to attract more customers. Back at the shop, Rinko entered once more to find a lone Azu. The latter was building up the nerve to apologise for her behavior. Instead, Rinko sympathetically explained things to her, how she had finally accepted what she was and that she could relate to Azu's struggles.

Rinko Mitsuba (Image via Sunrise)

Thus, Azu decided to make the flowers in Rinko's heart bloom. She broke into song and was joined by the other girls. Finally, the five of them activated their magic together and put up a brilliant performance. Through this, Rinko was able to shrug off the last bits of self-doubt. She left the shop with a lighter heart and a clearer head, turning down her pending offer and deciding to show her true self.

Given their full-fledged display, the girls were exhausted, as Keroppe had stated would happen when they used their powers. As a little boost, Yuina offered everyone different flavoured manju for their hard work. During this, Azu proceeded to gift Yuina a new pair of shoes, a sign of budding friendship. She was finally accepting the pick-haired girl.

Next, Keroppe informed them of the points they had gathered in 2 days, which was 400. He then went to make various deductions, taking away points for the even the slightest bit of aid he had afforded to them. Hence, the girls were left with just 46 points. But the ever so optimistic Yuina reassured everyone to keep working hard. The episode ended with Mai seemingly draining the so-far accumulated points.

What to expect from Maebashi Witches episode 4 (speculative)

Mai Kamiizumi (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 4 will be titled "More Like A 70 Than 100" and should feature another customer to their flower shop. Now that the girls are fully aware of how the magical point system works, they will be able to decide better how to proceed. Moreover, with Azu finally on board as well, they can use the full potential of their magic to grant wishes. Additonally, Maebashi Witches episode 4 might also delve into what Mai was doing at the end of episode 3, as it seems like she may have ulterior motives for becoming a witch.

