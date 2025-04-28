Maebashi Witches episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Maebashi Witches episode 5 is scheduled to drop on Sunday, May 04, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. This episode of the original anime from Studio Sunrise will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 and Gunma TV. The latest episode will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The fourth episode witnessed the girls learn who it was that was stealing their magic points - Mai. She had her reasons, which she refused to disclose, but promised to work for them back. The episode also introduced another character, Yua Hosaka, a friend of Mai's, who turned out to be tough to deal with. An interesting fact about Mai was also revealed, which led to Yua being displeased.

Maebashi Witches episode 5 release date and time

Mai Kamiizumi (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 5 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 04, 2025, at 10.30 pm JST. Given the release time, some international viewers will have access to the episode in the early morning hours, while others may be able to watch it in the afternoon. In certain regions, the release will coincide with the local airing in Japan.

Maebashi Witches episode 5 will air in Japan at the following times, based on their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Sunday May 04, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Sunday May 04, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Sunday May 04, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday May 04, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Sunday May 04, 2025 Philippine Time 09:00 pm Sunday May 04, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday May 04, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday May 04, 2025

Where to watch Maebashi Witches episode 5?

Kyoka, Choco and Azu (Image via Sunrise)

According to the series' official X account, Maebashi Witches episode 5 will first air on Tokyo MX on May 04, 2025. It will then be available on BS11 approximately two hours later, at 12.30 am on May 05.

Additionally, the episode will air on Gunma TV on May 09, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. Needless to say, it will also be available on Crunchyroll.

For international viewers, the episode will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others. However, these platforms require a subscription.

Maebashi Witches episode 4 brief recap

The Maebashi Witches (Image via Sunrise)

Titled "More Like A 70 Rather Than 100", the episode began with the girls discussing fashion at the flower shop's lounge. But Yuina burst in, claiming that the shop had been breached, for some of the points at the front desk had been stolen. The number had decreased from what it had been previously. Keroppe then appeared and explained, through a game, how the magic points worked.

Using them essentially afforded the user a temporary boost in magic. Kyoka soon concluded that the point thief was one among them. But Keroppe was direct in revealing that Mai had been the one to do it. She had been coming into the shop when everyone had left and taking points bit by bit. The girls were naturally taken aback, with Mai apologising for her behavior and promising to make it up.

Yuina, for one, was too stunned to speak and disappeared. The topic then moved to why Mai had done so, but she refused to answer. Just then a customer walked in. It was Yua Hosaka, a close friend of Mai. They had been to the same primary school and used to play together a lot. As the girls sipped tea and spoke in the shop's parlour, Azu suddenly used magic to freeze time.

Yua Hosaka (Image via Sunrise)

She was irritated by the fact that Yua kept showing off about her social following and brand deals. Azu seemed to dislike people who were all about chasing attention. But she reluctantly agreed to allowing Yua to help advertise the flower shop. Time resumed and the pair continued speaking. But as she was about to ask for Yua's wish, Yuina appeared and mentioned the witches-in-training bit.

Yet it looked like Yua was hesitant. As proof, Mai used magic to remove a pimple from Yua's face. With being wowed, Yua began to make demands of the two girls to fulfill pointless wishes. But the pair were eager to rake in Yua's support and went above and beyond to do so, reducing the magic points to 3 in the process. As a final wish, she wanted each person's follower count to appear above them.

This she asked for so she could "choose her friends". But the reveal showed that Mai was actually a famous social media influencer with about 1,20,000 followers. This enraged Yua, who felt betrayed and mocked by what Mai was. She had kept it a secret and didn't like how far behind she was in terms of social following, which seemingly meant a lot to her.

What to expect from Maebashi Witches episode 5 (speculative)

Mai Kamiizumi (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 5 will be titled "Is That 70% of 100%?" and should pick up exactly where episode 4 concluded. With Yua angry and storming off, Mai confined herself to her room. To add in, the magic points had been reduced to 1 given her and Yuina's reckless use of it to please Yua.

Maebashi Witches episode 5 will likely feature another interaction between Yua and Mai. Being a close friend, the latter will try to do whatever it takes to make it up to Yua. But the recent reveal may have spelt something unfavorable for Mai, as Yua doesn't seem too happy about what she has found out. Thus, she may take a drastic step next.

