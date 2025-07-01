Mahito's excess spelled his doom at Yuji's hand in Jujutsu Kaisen, and it makes for a fitting end

Mahito from Jujutsu Kaisen is disliked by a majority of the fandom for good reason. A uniquely created character, the Cursed Spirit was one of the series' most diabolical and twisted entities. Dissimilar to others like Kenjaku, Jogo or Hanami, Mahito did not have a goal for which he was aiming at. Rather, he had but one thing in mind - derive pleasure from tormenting and torturing humans.

He made an enemy out of protagonist Yuji Itadori, specifically taking an interest in attempting to break the boy's spirit. Among his misdeeds, he killed Kento Nanami before the teen's eyes. But he ultimately lost to Yuji and Nanami had a hand to play in his defeat. Mahito went overboard in toying with the sorcerer and that spelled his doom in the end.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Mahito's excess was fittingly his ultimate doom

Mahito was running amok during the Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen. It wasn't long before he stumbled upon a half-burned Nanami, who was on his last legs. The sorcerer had fought Dagon and soon after sustained major damage at the hands of Jogo. Yet, he continued onward, also spotting Mahito and readying for battle.

Realizing the situation, Mahito had a number of transfigured humans attack the sorcerer. But Nanami somehow stood firm and cut a lot of them down before Yuji arrived. However, the boy's arrival may have been seconds short of saving his mentor as Mahito swooped in, reshaped Nanami's soul and killed him right before Yuji's eyes.

This is exactly where Mahito set himself up for failure in Jujutsu Kaisen. His and Yuji's battle ultimately led to the latter overpowering Mahito (despite him achieving a new form). What is more intriguing is the sequence of him realizing that he longer has his supply of transfigured humans to save him. They had been deployed to take down Nanami, who instead cut them all down.

Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

Hence, this was testament to Mahito's excess spelling his doom against Yuji in Shibuya Incident. Prior to this, the Cursed Spirit always managed to escape or pull a rabbit from the hat to somehow clinch victory. But in this case, he was out of Cursed Energy and options - his Domain was burnt out, Yuji had breached his new form and his only source of aid (transfigured humans) was also exhausted.

Mahito’s eventual defeat in Jujutsu Kaisen was mainly fueled by by his own hubris. His deep-seated sense of manipulation and domination made him view humans as playthings. From what was seen, his overconfidence boiled over when he killed Nanami before Yuji. While it did break Yuji, it ultimately galvanized the boy's resolve.

Moreover, Mahito's arrogance caused him to underestimate a dying Nanami, who fought back to his last breath. In the end, the Curse was backed into a corner with no escape. All the tools in his arsenal had failed him. In particular, his stock of transfigured human shields had been exhaused. He was trapped in a battle that he believed had already been won.

Hence, this very excess of his, i.e., overflowing confidence and self-belief, that led to his eventual loss.

Final Thoughts

Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

Mahito’s defeat in Jujutsu Kaisen can be described as "poetic", a product of his unchecked arrogance. As seen by his character, he had no purpose apart from inflicting pain and suffering. While this made him dangerous, it also made him reckless. Though he killed Nanami, he exhausted a potential escape option. After that, Yuji was determined to exorcise him, regardless.

Such overconfidence clouded his judgment and left him vulnerable at the worst of times. As mentioned, Mahito gravely underestimated Nanami, who was on his last legs yet he still had fight left in him, Towards the end, Mahito had no more tricks up his sleeve. It was a fitting end for a character who so easily danced around death, yet experiences his own due to his own excess.

