Major plot developments to expect from Demon Slayer season 3 finale

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale is all set to be released on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. Given that the Swordsmith Village arc has already generated considerable excitement among fans all over the world, viewers are eagerly anticipating the finale to witness a mesmerizing completion of Demon Slayer season 3.

Previously, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 focused on Mitsuri Kanroji’s fierce battle against Zohakuten. The episode also delved into the backstory of Mitsuri Kanroji, which showed her formidable strength and big appetite as the reasons for getting rejected to get married. The backstory of Mitsuri also depicts how she got accepted by everyone in the Demon Slayer Corps.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya went on the quest for Hantengu’s real body, but they were unable to reach him as he was fast and small. The episode concluded with a cliffhanger where Nezuko jumped to swipe off Hantengu.

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale will surprise fans with an unexpected turn of events at the conclusion

Manga Thrill @MangaThrill



READ: In the climactic finale of Demon Slayer Season 3, prepare to be thrust into a world of breathtaking battles, heart-wrenching sacrifices, and ultimate redemption with a 1-hour long episode.READ: mangathrill.com/demon-slayer-s… In the climactic finale of Demon Slayer Season 3, prepare to be thrust into a world of breathtaking battles, heart-wrenching sacrifices, and ultimate redemption with a 1-hour long episode.👉READ: mangathrill.com/demon-slayer-s… https://t.co/cyjq8DbIFl

As the previous episode left the fans with a cliffhanger with Nezuko charging ahead to Hantengu, the upcoming episode is likely to continue the story from there. Viewers can expect to see some fierce action as the battle between Mitsuri and Zohakuten continues. Also, due to the long battle, the dawn will likely break down soon, which will portray Hantegu’s escape plan.

Moreover, the Demon Slayer season 3 finale may dive into the backstory of Hantengu, which will portray his past and lead him to show his final trump card to save himself from Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya. Tanjiro will showcase some new power as he is pushed far in this battle. Additionally, he is likely to be in a situation where he has to make a hard decision to defeat the upper moon demon, Hantengu.

Asael @Asael_96

Title : "The connected bonds: Daybreak and First light"

Episode has a Timeslot of 70mins and will Air without ads for a total of roughly 55mins.

Look forward to it!

#鬼滅の刃 Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc Final episode #11Title : "The connected bonds: Daybreak and First light"Episode has a Timeslot of 70mins and will Air without ads for a total of roughly 55mins.Look forward to it! #鬼滅の刃 刀鍛冶の里編 Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc Final episode #11Title : "The connected bonds: Daybreak and First light"Episode has a Timeslot of 70mins and will Air without ads for a total of roughly 55mins.Look forward to it!#鬼滅の刃 #鬼滅の刃刀鍛冶の里編 https://t.co/bgUnt68Uwl

As the leak of the Demon Slayer season 3 finale suggested, Muzan Kibutsuji will make an appearance. He seems to have some joy over something. It is likely that Nezuko will go through some transformation, which will make Muzan happy due to his conquering his dream to live for eternity. Also, as this is the final episode of the season with a one-hour runtime, all the characters from Demon Slayer season 3 may make an appearance.

Final thoughts

As the Demon Slayer season 3 finale will close the curtain on the season, it may also provide some hints for Demon Slayer season 4, which has been confirmed to be in production. Demon Slayer season 3 has made fans love the series more with the enthralling story of the Swordsmith Village arc and the depiction of intense action.

The character developments and emotional attachments were inspiring for the audience. Additionally, the improvisations in the anime made the story smoother and more understandable to the audience.

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale will leave a significant mark on the story as it will take a new direction after Muzan discovers the secret to living an eternal life. He will make plans to charge ahead and conquer it. At the same time, Hashiras of the Demon Slayer Corps will prepare to defend humanity. The season finale will open the floor for fan speculation regarding what will happen in the next season.

Poll : 0 votes