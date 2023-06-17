Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 features shirtless Muzan, Nezuko's infamous scene, says leaks

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 will premiere on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST, much to the excitement of fans worldwide. This final episode will look to conclude the Swordsmith Village Arc and see major characters such as Muzan, Nezuko, and Mitsuri in action.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11, titled A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light, is set to be 52 minutes in length, with leaks on Twitter suggesting that it will feature shirtless Muzan and also cover Nezuko's infamous scene. The episode is also set to have a Mitsuri vs Zohakuten anime original extended fight.

According to leaks, Demon Slayer Season 3 finale has quite a few exciting things in store

PEAK IS COMING THIS SUNDAY?!??! BRO I'M HYPEDD ☠️☠️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ no way...3 chapters in 52 mins?!MITSURI VS ZOHAKUTEN ANIME ORIGINAL EXTENSION?!?!ANIME ORIGINAL ENDING SCENES?!?!?!?!MUZAN SCREENTIME EXTENDED?!!??MUGEN TRAIN TYPE COMPOSITING FOR THE NEZUKO SCENE?PEAK IS COMING THIS SUNDAY?!??! BRO I'M HYPEDD ☠️☠️‍♂️‍♂️ no way...3 chapters in 52 mins?!MITSURI VS ZOHAKUTEN ANIME ORIGINAL EXTENSION?!?!ANIME ORIGINAL ENDING SCENES?!?!?!?!MUZAN SCREENTIME EXTENDED?!!??MUGEN TRAIN TYPE COMPOSITING FOR THE NEZUKO SCENE?PEAK IS COMING THIS SUNDAY?!??! BRO I'M HYPEDD ☠️☠️😭🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️⁉️⁉️🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/TBf434juy3

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11 is all set to be an exciting and action-packed episode that'll look to conclude the Swordsmith Village Arc. According to the leaks on Twitter, the upcoming episode will feature a shirtless Muzan Kibutsuji, with the King of Demons getting extended screen time.The leak sees Muzan with a menacing smile on his face.

The leaks also show the reflection of Nezuko being highlighted in Tanjiro's eyes in what appears to be the scene where she becomes immune to sunlight. The scene will come as a major shock to anime only fans, as this is when, instead of dying due to being exposed to the sunlight, Nezuko will gain immunity to the sun.

In the manga, after gaining immunity, Nezuko also speaks for the first time since being turned into a demon and greets Tanjiro by saying "Good Morning". It will be interesting to see how Ufotable handles this unique and emotional scene between Tanjiro and Nezuko. Fans can view the leak by clicking on this hyperlink.

#鬼滅の刃 Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc Final episode #11Title : "The connected bonds: Daybreak and First light"Episode has a Timeslot of 70mins and will Air without ads for a total of roughly 55mins.Look forward to it! #鬼滅の刃 刀鍛冶の里編 Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc Final episode #11Title : "The connected bonds: Daybreak and First light"Episode has a Timeslot of 70mins and will Air without ads for a total of roughly 55mins.Look forward to it!#鬼滅の刃 #鬼滅の刃刀鍛冶の里編 https://t.co/bgUnt68Uwl

The leaks have also revealed that Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 will see an extended anime original fight between Mitsuri and Zohakuten. The run time of the episode being almost an hour, Ufotable will take their time concluding this arc and won't dive into the Hashira Training Arc just yet.

The episode is set to have anime original ending scenes as well, which'll make the finale even more impactful and exciting for fans to witness. All major characters in the series are geared up for the final fight against Hantengu, with fans waiting in eager anticipation to see the demon turn to dust just like Gyokko did.

The leaks have made people even more excited for Demon Slayer season 3 finale and they are hoping that Ufotable will live upto the expectations set by the fandom and deliver an hour-long masterpiece that does justice to both the characters and the storyline, drawing a beautiful conclusion to the Swordsmith Village Arc.

