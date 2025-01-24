Makima's most evil act in Chainsaw Man has nothing to do with Denji

Chainsaw Man's Makima is the definition of "a wolf in sheep's clothing." Initially, she appears kind, gentle, social, and amiable, often wearing a warm smile and remaining relaxed even in the most intense situations. But beneath this soft exterior resides the manipulative, cunning, and iniquitous Control Devil. She aimed to control Chainsaw Man and shape the world as she saw fit.

While pursuing her goal, she did several terrible things. However, what she did to Denji is not her most evil act. As revealed in the series, what Makima did to the Angel Devil makes her beyond diabolical and one of animanga's most twisted and dangerous antagonistic figures.

Chainsaw Man: Makima's singular, most diabolical deed doesn't concern Denji

As mentioned, Makima's vilest act has nothing to do with Denji but rather the Angel Devil. In the series, Angel is a unique case among Devils. He is not hostile toward humanity, believing himself to be a Devil first and then an Angel. Evidence of this lies in the fact that he feels humans must die in pain. However, he has displayed certain affection towards humans, attributing it to his Angelic side.

Makima appears early in the Angel Devil's life. According to his last memory, he arrived on Earth and was greeted by a coastal village that took him as their own. There, he lived among them and became romantically involved with a woman. But one day, Makima appeared and demanded to see his Devil abilities. His refusal led to her taking control of him.

Under her control, she had him slaughter the entire village and kill the one he loved at the very end. She then compelled him to forget everything he did, retaining control of him as she made him a Devil Hunter. This was the tragedy that the orange-haired woman brought about for the Angel Devil, who was likely the most neutral in the world of Chainsaw Man.

Makima's treatment of the Angel Devil brings out her true nature

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man's Makima exemplifies the archetype of a sly and twisted villain, veiling her malice behind a calm and amiable demeanor. Her deceptive nature isn't visible at first, given her outward warmth, designed to disarm and manipulate others. However, this facade hides a deeply twisted individual driven by a relentless desire to achieve her goals.

Her treatment of the Angel Devil strikingly testifies to her diabolical nature. A rare Devil case that showcased a form of neutrality and even tenderness towards humanity, Angel became a victim of Makima's ruthless schemes. By making Angel do what he did, Makima illustrated her willingness to destroy innocence and exploit vulnerability to achieve her aims.

What makes this entire scenario particularly horrifying and impactful is her using Angel's own hands to carry out her cruelty, signifying the extent of her control. Moreover, erasing his memories after the deed only adds to the tragedy, thereby reducing him to a plaything in her hands. It also underscores Makima’s chilling ability to dehumanize and influence others.

Makima's cruelty exceeds physical harm, venturing into psychological and emotional damage, cementing her as one of Chainsaw Man's most twisted figures.

Final thoughts

Denji and Makima (Image via MAPPA)

To reiterate, Makima's treatment of the Angel Devil likely stands as her singular most evil act. Manipulating an individual to this extent and using their powers to annihilate the one thing they hold most dear is downright vile. But such is Makima's character, given her torrid upbringing and her nature as the Devil embodying the fear of conquest/control.

But this doesn't mean that what she did to Denji is less evil. It is dreadful that she recruited him, built a world for him, and then decimated it to break his spirit, all for her selfish ambition. However, all of what she did makes Makima one of the animanga's scariest, most twisted, and most dangerous villains—one whose desire to achieve her goals disregards the Human/Devilish cost of it.

