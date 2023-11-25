MAPPA changing one crucial thing in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 changes everything about Nanami's last moment

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 has just come out, and with it, the tragic moment of Nanami's death has finally arrived. While most fans of the series already knew that this moment was coming, Studio MAPPA still managed to up the ante of the event even further, adding some interesting elements to improve what was already a great scene.

It's no secret that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 had a lot of hype because of this, and the animators and the rest of the staff at MAPPA didn't disappoint with this moment. This is particularly impressive considering the many different problems that the staff has gone through and the controversy surrounding the workforce at MAPPA these last few weeks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18.

MAPPA ups the ante with Nanami's final moments in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 focused a lot on Nanami's death scene since it was the big highlight of the episode. MAPPA added some extra elements, such as Nanami's vision of him being on the beach while fighting the Curses, and some slight alterations in his final moments, which added to the narrative of the whole experience.

For example, in the manga, when Nanami is watching the vision of Haibara, his best friend's image is where Mahito is supposed to be. However, the anime does this differently and makes the vision of Haibara appear somewhere else, pointing at Yuji. This motivated Nanami to give the young sorcerer student a few final words.

Plus, Nanami would look at Yuji from the right and give his final words to the young man, but the anime decides to perhaps be a bit more symbolic. In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18, Nanami looks back at Yuji and says the line, "You've got it from here," perhaps implying that he is heading to a place beyond the human realm now that he is dying.

The legacy and impact of Nanami's character

Nanami is a fan-favorite (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of characters who have become quite popular in the anime community, and Nanami Kento is up there as one of the most prominent. Part of the reason is his character design, but it is also the combination of his stoic demeanor, the contrast between his true feelings and values, and the image he projects.

Nanami believes in helping people, especially kids. However, he is also quite cynical of the Jujutsu society, which plays a major role in the appeal of the character. He is someone who has a moral conundrum. Still, he will always sacrifice himself for others, which is shown in his friendship with Yuji. He also always tries to protect younger sorcerers, as was shown with Nobara and Megumi in the Shibuya Incident arc.

Expand Tweet

All in all, his loss has already hit the fandom quite hard, and there is no sign of him ever coming back.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 continues the series' run of amazing episodes, and this one, in particular, added a bit more to Nanami's final moments. It was perfectly fitting for a character like him and gave him a nice send-off.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.