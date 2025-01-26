On January 26, 2025, pictures of anime director Masayuki Kudo started circling around the internet, hinting that Boruto anime part 2 might be in production. The picture of the anime director featured a volume from V Jump, the magazine that is currently publishing Two Blue Vortex.

The anime director was recently featured in an interview during NHK's WORLD-JAPAN Broadcasting, where he spoke about his love for Naruto. While there was no mention of the Boruto anime during the broadcasting, the presence of the series' magazine all but confirmed that the series part 2 might be in production.

Boruto anime Part 2 speculated to be in production

NHK World Japan posted a video on their official website titled The Anime Studio: Pierrot. The video was an interview with some officials from the famous animation studio Studio Pierrot (Naruto, Bleach, and Black Clover) and talked about anime. The video focused on two anime series, namely, Bleach and Naruto. The broadcast video was narrated in English and also had English subtitles.

The video revealed official keyframes from Naruto Shippuden and also gave an insight into the production of Bleach TYBW. However, a key detail, which the fans considered the most groundbreaking, was the interview with Masayuki Kouda. Masayuki was the director of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and during the interview, he talked about his love for the Naruto franchise.

While he did so, he was seen drawing something with a V Jump magazine to his side. This magazine had Boruto Uzumaki and Jura on its cover, hitting that Boruto anime Part 2 might be in production. This feature might be a hidden teaser for the fans.

V Jump is a monthly publication magazine affiliated with Shueisha. The magazine published and is publishing, some of the most popular series, including Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Dragon Ball Super. It is also publishing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex which led to the rumour of how Boruto anime part 2 might be in production.

Analysis and final thoughts

First and foremost, the feature of a V Jump magazine might just be for publicity. Moreover, the start of Boruto anime part 2 would be from Naruto Next Generations chapters (as the series left before the conclusion of this manga). So, as a lot of chapters are still on hold, the appearance of V Jump's magazine might be on a publicity basis.

However, there might still be hope because the official notice will be announced on March 22-23, 2025, during Anime Japan. During this convention, Studio Pierrot will announce its line for 2025, and Boruto anime part 2 might become a part of it.

