Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 158 - Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 158 will be the most recent installment of one of Shonen Jump's most cherished series. The anime has quickly gained popularity among anime lovers, and interest in chapter 158 is only growing. After beginning as a serial in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in January 2020, the Hajime Komoto-created series was released in fifteen tankobon volumes in February 2023.

The concept of a magical school with an underdog protagonist has tremendously increased the series' popularity. In contrast to other shonen comics, this one parodies the underdog hero by having Mash, the main character, enlist in a magic school despite having no magic talent to show the Mashle community that strength can overcome magic.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 158 might offer insights into the results of the last battle

Release date and time, where to read

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 158 will be released on June 5, 2023, at 12:00 JST. The anime combines two very striking elements, One Punch Man's overpowered protagonist and Harry Potter's wizarding school, to offer its viewers something wholly original.

The chapter's expected release dates and times are as follows:

Caribbean Standard Time (CST) - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 10:00 am

Central Time (Mexico) - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 9:00 am

Eastern Time (US and Canada) - Sunday, June 4, 2023, 10:00 am

Indian Standard Time (India) - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Pacific Time (US and Canada) - Sunday, June 4, 2023, 7:00 am

Australian Standard Time (Australia) - Monday, June 5, 2023, at 2:00 am

Readers can access the upcoming Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 158 in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, Viz Media, and Manga Plus.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 157 recap

Innocent Zero traveled back in time using his time-traveling powers. Mash was trying to get close enough to utilize his flick while blocking Innocent Zero's spells with his own body in an effort to lessen the number of casualties. The former continued to battle and used his flick to challenge Innocent Zero's assertion that he was weak. Mash tried but failed to approach him, although this may change in Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 158.

Mash was no longer able to assist at that moment because he had run out of energy. He fired his blasts quickly, knowing that the wrong one may entirely destroy them. When combined with his control over time, this gave the anime's protagonist a clear advantage. Finn gave up right away since he realized they had little hope of winning against Innocent Zero, whom they regard as a formidable foe who may play a role in the forthcoming chapter of Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

While he reserved everything for the final blow, Finn lost hope and realized he needed Mash's assistance if they were going to have a future together. Innocent Zero couldn't figure out why his arm had suddenly started to move by itself. Mash needed help getting to Innocent Zero, so House Orca stepped in, thinking they could help. This might play a big role in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 158.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 158

Mash's upcoming rescue moment in Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 158 has been foreshadowed in chapter 152 and is eagerly anticipated by fans. House Orca helps Mash in the previous chapter, thus it's possible that something unexpected will happen in the following chapter. Mash put out more effort to increase his entry power before finishing with a move that required considerably bigger muscles. He used Gaia's explosion to attack Innocent Zero, and the ensuing second wave was far more powerful.

Innocent Zero tried to find Mash's location but failed. He covered his body under some rocks when he was close enough to avoid having to cover as much territory. In the next chapter, Mash just might recieve the extra help he needs to triumph over his opponent.

