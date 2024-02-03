Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5 review: Mash defeats Carpaccio as he overwhelms the Master Cane powers

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5 was quite touching to fans. While the episode majorly focused on the Orca Dorm student Carpaccio Luo-yang, it also gave fans a good reminder of Mash and Finn's friendship. With that, the anime also set up Carpaccio to take the right path in the future.

The anime's previous episode saw Max Land helping Mash clear the first stage of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. While Max himself intended to pass the exam, Carpaccio Luo-yang beat him up. With that, the anime set up a future fight between Mash and Carpaccio.

Finn protects the Life Crystal from Carpaccio in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5

Finn Ames as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5, titled Finn Ames and the Friend, opened with Finn Ames walking into Carpaccio Luo-yang destroying another candidate's crystal. Upon realizing the overwhelming difference in their strengths, Finn decided to avoid Carpaccio altogether.

However, after Carpaccio Luo-yang located him, Finn tried his best to get away. This also saw Finn Ames using his personal magic "Changeas" for the first time in the anime. Nevertheless, Carpaccio managed to stop him by using his Master Cane ability to inflict near-mortal damage on Finn. However, Finn endured all the damage to protect Mash's future.

Mash defeats Carpaccio Luo-yang in the most outrageous way

Carpaccio Luo-yang as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5 saw Mash Burnedead arrive to rescue his friend Finn Ames. However, he soon realized that every time he hit Carpaccio, he was the one getting injured. This is because Carpaccio had one of the 13 Master Cane wands. The wand activated a passive ability that protected Carpaccio from all forms of pain and inflicted the same onto his opponent.

Nevertheless, Mash managed to overwhelm the Master Cane's ability by repeatedly punching Carpaccio, surpassing the Goddess Statue's limits. However, after the Goddess Statue began cracking, it evolved. This time Mash made a tennis racked out of his metal wand and kept hitting the Goddess Statue itself. With that, he managed to break the Master Cane ability.

Right after, Mash flung the tennis racket at Carpaccio's head, making him feel pain for the first time in his life.

Review of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5

Finn and Mash as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5 was emotional as it saw Carpaccio learn what pain was. He had been inflicting pain upon others without knowing how it felt. Hence, when he realized that Finn willingly got hurt to protect Mash's future, he was moved. Such a development not only helped fans realize the depth of Mash and Finn's friendship but also set up Carpaccio for a complete personality change in the future.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5

Mash as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5 saw Mash reunite with Finn and defeat Carpaccio Luo-yang. Hence, fans can expect Mash and Finn to try and locate Dot Barrett in the next episode. Otherwise, the upcoming episode may also focus on Lance Crown who was in a team with Margarette Macaron. Thus, fans can expect some intriguing developments in the next episode.