Mashle: Magic and Muscles stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 has been highly anticipated by fans. Hence, fans can expect new information about it to be revealed at Jump Festa 2024. Fortunately, the event's date has been inching closer with every passing day. Thus, fans can find out when their favorite anime will grace the stage.

Hajime Kōmoto's Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime aired its first season between April and July 2023. Following that, a second season was announced to be released in January 2024. However, the series has yet to release a key visual or promotional video for it. Hence, fans eagerly wait for the same to be unveiled.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 details may get revealed at the Jump Festa 2024 stage

Stage date and timings

Rayne Ames as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Mashle: Magic and Muscles Blue stage at Jump Festa 2024 is set to be the fourth stage of the first day's event. It will take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 1:15 pm to 1:45 pm JST.

Considering the event schedule, fans need not worry much about missing out on a lot, as the only stage they will be missing out on due to Mashle is a portion of Sakamoto Days Green Stage.

Lemon Irvine as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While Sakamoto Days is a very popular series, the fact that it only managed to become part of the Green Stage might be an indication that it may not have a big announcement in store. Thus, fans can enjoy Mashle's stage without any concerns. That said, fans will likely get to see some promotional videos or announcements surrounding the manga series.

That said, fans must remember that Jump Festa timings are based on Japanese Standard Time. Hence, the timings will certainly be different from one region to another.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:15 pm Friday December 15 Central Daylight Time 10:15 pm Friday December 15 Eastern Daylight Time 11:15 pm Saturday December 16 Greenwich Mean Time 4:15 am Saturday December 16 Central European Summer Time 5:15 am Saturday December 16 Indian Standard Time 9:45 am Saturday December 16 Philippine Standard Time 12:15 am Saturday December 16 Australian Central Standard Time 1:45 pm Saturday December 16

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage streaming details

Finn Ames as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As is obvious, fans who will be attending the Jump Festa 2024 event will be able to watch the anime's Blue Stage in person. However, this option isn't optimal for most fans worldwide. Hence, they can choose to watch the Jump Festa event's live stream on either Jump Festa's official website or YouTube channel.

Fortunately, fans need not worry about not understanding what is going on at the event, as Jump Festa live streams are known to provide subtitles for international viewers to comprehend the event's information in real-time.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage?

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As revealed by the official website of Jump Festa, the Mashle Blue Stage will be hosted by the anime's select voice actors, who are set to reveal a lot of information about Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2. The voice actors hosting the Mashle Blue Stage are Chiaki Kobayashi (Mash Burnedead), Reiji Kawashima (Finn Ames), and Yuuki Kaji (Rayne Ames).

Considering that Mashle season 2 will be broadcast in January 2024, there isn't much time left before the upcoming anime's premiere. Hence, fans can expect a lot of new information about the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc. This announcement might include a new key visual and trailer for the series.

