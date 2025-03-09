Medalist episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Medalist episode 11 is set to be released on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. Fans can watch this episode on Japanese channels such as TV Asahi and streaming sites like ABEMA. International fans can stream the series on Disney+.

The previous episode saw Rioh joining Inori's side as Tsukasa's apprentice. As unpleasant as it was for Inori, she compensated her feelings. However, when Rioh called Tsukasa a nobody, the female protagonist couldn't hold herself and challenged Rioh.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the anime.

Medalist episode 11 release date and time for all major regions

Hikaru as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 11 will be released on March 16, 2025, at 1:30 am, according to Japanese Standard Time. The release timing and date will vary in different parts of the world. Some of these timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 15, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Time Saturday March 15, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 15, 2025 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday March 15, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 15, 2025 10:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 15, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 16, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 16, 2025 3:00 am

Medalist episode 11: Where to watch?

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

According to the local airing timings, Medalist episode 11 will premiere on Japanese channels like TV Asahi (the NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi. Viewers can also access this episode on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, Niconico, and many others.

For global viewers, the series will be available to stream on Disney+, as it isn't included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup. Medalist episode 11 and the entire series can be watched on local platforms like Hulu.

Medalist episode 10 recap

Tsukasa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 10, titled Howling in the Night, commenced with Inori winning the fifth Badge test and getting one step closer to challenging Hikaru in an ice-skating competition. So, she needed to practice harder than before. As she was practicing, she couldn't land one of her moves which had Tsukasa worried whether his apprentice might perform it later on.

So, Tsukasa gave Inori professional advice to adjust her center of gravity so she wouldn't fall. As expected, this worked wonders. Later that day, Tsukasa met Shinichiro Sonidori, the silver Olympic medalist, who wanted to admit his son, Rioh, under Tsukasa's apprenticeship. As expected, Tsukasa was over the moon over this request.

Rioh as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

However, Rioh's attitude was spoiled which had his father gravel before Tsukasa for the disrespect. Nonetheless, Rioh joined Tsukasa's school. The next day, Inori met Rioh and their first encounter was awkward (given how Rioh insulted Inori in their meet meeting). However, Rioh had another friend here so he kept himself busy every day.

As days went by, Rioh proved that he was the son of an Olympic skater. However, he was still different than his father. On his way back, Rioh was confronted by Inori. As expected, Rioh still considered Tsukasa an amateur and belittled him before Inori. However, after reaching a breaking point, Inori challenged Rioh to the next competition.

What to expect from Medalist episode 11? (Speculation)

Inori and Tsukasa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 11's title is yet to be revealed. The next episode might continue Inori's growth under Tsukasa as they prepare for the next competition that will bring Inori to the same level as Hikaru.

Moreover, as seen from the previous episode, the next episode might also focus on Hikaru's training with her coach and how she might copy the insane ice-skating move the coach did.

