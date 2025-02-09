Medalist episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Medalist episode 7 is set to be released on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese channels, like TV Asashi, and streaming sites, like ABEMA. International fans can stream the series on Disney+.

The previous episode saw a focus on Tsukasa's origins and how he developed an interest in ice skating. The episode also addressed the importance of the Kago family in his life, and how he became a coach striving to make others' dreams come true.

Medalist episode 7 release date and time for all major regions

Hikaru as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 7 will be released on February 16, 2025, at 1:30 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release timing and date will vary in different parts of the world. Some of these timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday February 15, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Time Saturday February 15, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 15, 2025 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday February 15, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 15, 2025 10:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 15, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday February 16, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday February 16, 2025 3:00 am

Medalist episode 7: Where to watch

Inori and Tsukasa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

According to the local airing timings, Medalist episode 7 will be released on Japanese channels like TV Asahi (the NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi. It will be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, Niconico, and many others, like most Winter 2025 anime series.

The series will be available to stream on Disney+ for international fans, as it isn't included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup. Medalist episode 7 and the entire series can be watched on local streaming sites like Hulu.

Medalist episode 6 recap

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 6, titled First Match Night, commenced with a focus on Tsukasa and Inori standing outside the ice rink, waiting for the latter's parents to arrive and pick her up. As the atmosphere got awkward, Inori asked Tsukasa to rush things because her gap with Hikaru was tremendous, and it would keep getting bigger unless she kept getting better.

As expected, Tsukasa complied with her request and was reminded of her past. Inori then asked about Tsukasa's past as the series put light on Tsukasa's origins for the first time. In the middle of high school, Tsukasa developed a keen interest in ice skating but as expected, it was too late. However, he didn't give up and traveled to another prefecture to compete.

Tsukasa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Here, he met Meiko Koga during a chance encounter and her family gave Tsukasa a place to live while he practiced ice skating. However, Meiko soon passed away. Added to the disappointment from his ice skating career, Tsukasa hung his shoes forever. This was where the conversation ended as Inori's mother arrived to pick her up.

As Tsukasa was leaving, Koga arrived and asked where he had been since he left their side. He then pushed Tsukasa to a local sushi bar where Koga learned how awful life Tsukasa was living. Despite offering to stay with the Koga family, Tsukasa refused because Meiko was no longer there. However, to honor her memory, he finally decided to accept the offer of the Koga family.

What to expect from Medalist episode 7? (speculative)

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 7 title is yet to be revealed. The next episode might see Inori and Tsukasa striving for a new adventure in the Kyoto Tournament, which was mentioned in the previous episode.

Moreover, Medalist episode 7 might also see the introduction of some new characters, specifically young ice skaters that might give Inori a run for her money. With Inori and Tsukasa now rushing, how long will it take to reach the same level as Hikaru?

