Medalist episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Medalist episode 8 is set to be released on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese channels such as TV Asahi and streaming sites like ABEMA. International fans can stream the series on Disney+.

In the previous episode, Inori and Tsukasa aimed for the next Badge Test. The episode also introduced Suzu and Ema, who were extraordinary ice skaters whom Inori might face in the upcoming Badge Test.

Medalist episode 8 release date and time for all major regions

Hikaru as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 8 will be released on February 23, 2025, at 1:30 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release timing and date will vary in different parts of the world. Some of these timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday February 22, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Time Saturday February 22, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 22, 2025 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday February 22, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 22, 2025 10:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 22, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday February 23, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday February 23, 2025 3:00 am

Medalist episode 8: Where to watch?

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

According to the local airing timings, Medalist episode 8 will be released on Japanese channels like TV Asahi (the NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi. It will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, Niconico, and many others, like most Winter 2025 anime series.

For international viewers, the series will be available to stream on Disney+, as it isn't included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup. Additionally, Medalist episode 8 and the entire series can be watched on local platforms like Hulu.

Medalist episode 7 recap

Suzu as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 7, titled Level One Badge Test, began with a focus on Inori and Tsukasa as they discussed their entry in the next Badge Test to make sure that the female protagonist kept progressing as an ice skater. So, Inori started her hardcore practice session under Tsukasa, hoping to win the upcoming context.

The next day, while Tsukasa was doing a session with Inori, he encountered Suzu, the next rising star of the ice skating world after Inori. Meanwhile, as Inori was collecting bugs to feed the pigeons, she encountered a girl surrounded by pigeons. When she tried to scare the pigeons, the birds attacked, but Tsukasa arrived in time to save her.

Ema as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

The pigeon girl was Ema, who was apprenticed under Coach Yuudai alongside Suzu. These two were also participating in the upcoming badge test, which gave Inori a sense of competition. So, looking at such talented ice skaters, Inori and Tsukasa worked even harder. Tsukasa even asked Yuudai for some tips, but the latter only told the former to believe in himself while coaching.

Before long, the day of the competition arrived. As Inori and Tsukasa arrived at the venue, they met Yuudai, who was well-dressed. After entering the venue, Inori and Tsukasa were overwhelmed by the number of athletes participating in this contest. As Inori went to her designated spot to get ready for the performance, she realized that her skating boots were missing.

What to expect from Medalist episode 8? (speculative)

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 8 title is yet to be revealed. As hinted at by the previous episode's climax, the next episode might focus on Inori looking around for her ice skating boots. This might see the introduction of a new character.

Meanwhile, the episode might also kickstart the Badge Test. As Inori's performance number hasn't been announced yet, fans might see the performance of some new characters like Suzu or Ema.

