Megumi is not making it out of Gojo vs Sukuna alive (& an old Jujutsu Kaisen chapter confirms it)

The captivating world of Jujutsu Kaisen has won over manga enthusiasts with its gripping battles, intricate plot twists, and well-developed characters. Amidst a fierce confrontation in the latest chapter, one character finds their destiny hanging in the balance - Megumi Fushiguro. It is within this chapter that a tense encounter unfolds between the formidable sorcerer Gojo Satoru and the powerful King of Curses known as Sukuna.
Before this chaos, Megumi's fate took a dark turn. Sukuna gained control of his body, leading to speculations about his survival. A careful examination of an older Jujutsu Kaisen chapter suggests that Megumi's ultimate fate was already sealed.
Chapter 173 of Jujutsu Kaisen foreshadowed Megumi's death long before Gojo vs Sukuna fight
In chapter 173 of Jujutsu Kaisen manga, after Megumi defeats Reggie. The latter says before dying:
"Let fate toy with you, before you die like a fool."
Reggie's final words to Megumi are cryptic and open to interpretation.
Reggie may imply that Megumi's future is already determined, urging him to accept whatever fate awaits. It suggests the possibility of Megumi being destined for death, advising against resistance.
The concept of fate influencing Megumi's life implies a predetermined path and an inevitable outcome. Additionally, the notion of sacrifice and recklessness suggests that Megumi might face tough choices that could lead to his downfall.
Recap of Megumi vs Reggie fight
The battle takes place between Megumi Fushiguro, a student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, and Reggie Star, an incarnated sorcerer. It occurs in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony during the Culling Game. Fumihiko Takaba intervenes to separate Reggie from Iori Hazenoki after Megumi eliminates Chizuru Hari. Their clash reaches a deadlock in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171.
In Chapter 172, Reggie gains an upper hand with a powerful move. However, Megumi proves her resilience against his shadow-inflicted attacks. A fierce physical exchange follows as Megumi takes advantage of Reggie's inability to use his receipts while Reggie observes Megumi's diminished cursed energy. The intense fight culminates in a final exchange where Megumi secures victory by knocking Reggie unconscious with a powerful left hook.
Megumi's fate after Gojo vs Sukuna fight
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 reveals Sukuna's cunning move when facing Gojo Satoru. In anticipation of Gojo's powerful Ultimate Void attack, Sukuna employs a clever strategy. Rather than accepting defeat, he summons Mahoraga, a formidable entity, and redirects the imminent "sure hit" from Gojo's technique toward Megumi's soul.
Sukuna strategically compels Megumi to adapt to Gojo's potent Domain Expansion, aiming to shift the dynamics of the battle. However, Sukuna's plan doesn't unfold as anticipated, introducing an intriguing twist.
While Megumi's soul begins acclimatizing to the Domain Expansion, he remains trapped in a state of despair, hindering his full return to consciousness. This plot development challenge readers to contemplate whether Megumi can overcome the odds and make a triumphant comeback in the ongoing battle.
Final thoughts
As the enthralling narrative and electrifying battles of Jujutsu Kaisen continue to captivate readers, the fate of Megumi Fushiguro remains a captivating point. Amidst the intense showdown between Gojo Satoru and Sukuna, it may seem that the odds are stacked against him.
However, upon careful analysis of both recent developments and earlier chapters in the series, a glimmer of hope emerges. Chapter 230 provides spoilers that reveal Sukuna's strategic move, hinting at Megumi's possible demise.
In an older chapter, the skillful use of imagery suggests Megumi's capacity for transformation and renewal, aligning perfectly with Gege Akutami's storytelling style. In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, where battles encompass both physical prowess and inner strength, Megumi's journey from despair to triumph holds immense significance.
As avid fans eagerly await the upcoming chapters, one thing remains certain – Megumi's story is far from its end, leaving readers worldwide intrigued and speculating about his fate.
