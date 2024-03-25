Metallic Rouge episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Metallic Rouge episode 12 is set to release at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, March 28, 2024, and will be available to watch on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. The series has been licensed by Crunchyroll for audiences outside Asia, and by Medialink for Southeast Asia, with streaming available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The previous episode of Metallic Rouge followed Rouge’s group as they infiltrated the plant where the Alters had been waiting for them. This would almost certainly result in an intense battle between Rouge and Silvia, with the latter seeking to liberate Neans and control the whole world, while the former seeks to establish an egalitarian society.

In Metallic Rouge episode 12, viewers can expect to see the real battle at Venus begin.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Metallic Rouge episode 12 release date and time

Naomi as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 12 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, Metallic Rouge episode 12 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, March 28, 2024. For a majority of international viewers, however, this translates to Wednesday.

For those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday March 27, 2024 11:25 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday March 27, 2024 2:25 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday March 27, 2024 6:25 pm Central European Time Wednesday March 27, 2024 7:25 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday March 27, 2024 11:55 pm Philippine Standard Time Thursday March 28, 2024 2:25 am Japan Standard Time Thursday March 28, 2024 3:25 am Australia Central Time Thursday March 28, 2024 4:55 am

Where to watch Metallic Rouge episode 12

Noir vs Grauphon as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 12 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

International audiences can stream Metallic Rouge episode 12 on Crunchyroll over one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, viewers can choose to watch the episode in English, either subtitled or dubbed. The show is available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Metallic Rouge episode 11 recap

Opera as seen in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

In the previous episode, Rouge's ship finally landed on Venus, and the group resolved to act quickly because they were concerned that the Alters would discover the intrusion. Unbeknownst to them, the Alters were, in fact, waiting. As soon as the group entered the plant, they were divided into two by Opera, who used the security forces.

Meanwhile, Puppetmaster told Gene that he used to be a part of Dr. Jung's team when Eva was still Jung's assistant. Eva had devised a way for Neans to attain their freedom through Code Eve before her sudden disappearance. It was also noted that Rouge, who was particularly created by Eva to free the Neans from the Asimov Code, was used by Gene to eliminate Proto Neans carrying portions of Code Eve.

It was further revealed that Gene had promised Silvia that he was striving to create a society in which humans and Neans could coexist, which is why he joined Aletheia. Silvia, suspicious of his abilties, had taken matters into her own hands and ended up killing Jung.

Silvia giving Grauphon Noir's id in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

Silvia then directed Grauphon to return Noir's id and Giallon to eliminate Rouge. She was confident that even if the majority of existing Neans did not align with her ideologically after being freed, she could just produce more Neans who would support her.

Later, Gene told Aerkos about his desire for a peaceful coexistence between Neans and humans. Aerkos also pointed out the irony of Gene using Rouge to kill her own kind, making him no different from Silvia. Gene conceded that there might have been a better approach.

In the meantime, Grauphon returned Noid's id when they met, and they prepared to fight each other. Cyan, hearing Puppetmaster's voice, rushed to him, followed by Ash. Puppetmaster made Cyan disappear, leaving Ash to realize he had walked into a trap as he found himself surrounded by puppets.

What to expect from Metallic Rouge episode 12

Giallon disguised as Gene in Metallic Rouge episode 12 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

In Metallic Rouge episode 12, as per the information made available, Ash is expected to get a glimpse of the true face of the Puppetmaster. Meanwhile, Rouge and Naomi will be met by Giallon in the disguise of Gene. Eden, who has regained his id, will fight Grauphon in his gladiator form. However, the role assigned by Puppetmaster to Cyan, who was earlier knocked unconscious and taken captive, will be of special interest.

