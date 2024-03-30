Metallic Rouge episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Metallic Rouge episode 13, which will be the final episode of the season, is set to release on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. It will be available to watch on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. The series has been licensed by Crunchyroll for audiences outside Asia, and by Medialink for Southeast Asia, with streaming available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The previous episode of Metallic Rouge revealed lots of new information, particularly the identities of Gene's father and the Puppetmaster. Moreover, they got to see some fast-paced action, such as Noir vs Grauphon and Rouge vs Silvia. In Metallic Rouge episode 13, the time has come to put an end to the conflict at Venus, but who will emerge victorious and how remains to be seen.

Metallic Rouge episode 13 release date and time

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, Metallic Rouge episode 13 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, April 4, 2024. For majority of international viewers, however, this translates to a Wednesday release.

However, for those who are looking forward to the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday April 3, 2024 11:25 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday April 3, 2024 2:25 pm British Summer Time Wednesday April 3, 2024 7:25 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday April 3, 2024 8:25 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 3, 2024 11:55 pm Philippine Standard Time Thursday April 4, 2024 2:25 am Japan Standard Time Thursday April 4, 2024 3:25 am Australia Central Time Thursday April 4, 2024 4:55 am

Where to watch Metallic Rouge episode 13?

International audiences can stream Metallic Rouge episode 13 on Crunchyroll one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, viewers can choose to watch the episode in English, either subtitled or dubbed.

The show can be viewed in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Metallic Rouge episode 12 recap

In the previous episode, Opera informed the Junoids that the operation was proceeding as planned. Meanwhile, Giallon disguised himself as Gene to trick Rouge, but his body language gave him away. After confirming with Naomi, Rouge kicked Giallon in the face, who then revealed he was simply having fun and offered to take them to the real Gene.

Their little conversation was interrupted by the intensity of the battle between Noir and Grauphon. Grauphon fought out of his love for Silvia, while Noir fought for the sake of Eva. Ultimately, Noir stabbed Grauphon, who managed to create one last fruitless explosion before dying. In his final moments, Grauphon urged Noir to stop Silvia.

Elsewhere, Gene sought out Noir after convincing Aerkos to join him in stopping Silvia and finding a better way for humans and Neans to co-exist peacefully. Gene surprisingly referred to Noir as "dad", implying he was Noir and Eva's son. Ash joined them as well, revealing that he had seen the Puppetmaster's true face.

As Rouge and Naomi followed Giallon, they realized he was not leading them to Gene. Indeed, Sylvia showed up, but then she stabbed Giallon with her staff, admitting she had always despised him.

Rouge and Silvia began fighting because Silvia needed Rouge's ID to decrypt Code Eve and free the Neans. She underscored how the war between humans and Neans is far from over, especially when so many Neans are killed while obeying human orders. However, Rouge was adamant about stopping her, since Gene had warned her that if Neans were freed overnight, the world would be in chaos.

Rouge severed Silvia's arm, but she regenerated it and stabbed Rouge's chest with her staff, extracting Rouge's ID. Seeing Rouge fall, Naomi immediately abandoned her to sabotage the black hole reactor. However, then she changed her mind, overriding her logical decision-making programming.

She temporarily lent Rouge her ID, and they went back to fight with Silvia. Ash and Aerkos joined them, while Noir and Gene proceeded to rescue Cyan. Ash revealed that the Puppetmaster was Dr. Roy Junghardt, who now introduced himself to everyone present.

What to expect from Metallic Rouge episode 13?

In Metallic Rouge episode 13, as per the information made available, viewers will witness the consequences of the revelation that the real identity of Puppetmaster is none other than Dr. Roy Junghardt, who was believed to be dead.

When Rouge and Silvia hear the truth, they will undoubtedly be angry and confused by the betrayal. It appears that Junghardt has been the puppet master all along, manipulating everyone’s actions. But more importantly, viewers will want to know what role Cyan has been assigned.

