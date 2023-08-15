Mignon season 2: Will the popular BL anime receive a sequel? Explained

After the release of the Mignon anime, fans have been looking forward to the possible Mignon season 2 announcement. Even though the first season only had 12 episodes, it managed to captivate its audience through its pacy storyline and characters. Hence, fans anticipate ABJ Company to produce a second season.

Mignon anime follows the story of Mignon, an underground fighter who is in love with his doctor Oh Young-One. However, one day when he enters the doctor's room unannounced, he learns that he is a vampire. Following that, he does everything he can to help his doctor drink blood.

Mignon season 2: Will it happen?

Mignon and Oh Young-One as seen in the Mignon anime (Image via ABJ Company)

As of the time of writing this article, Mignon anime has not been renewed for a second season. But considering that the anime has managed to garner a huge audience, the anime's producers, ABJ Company, may get convinced to produce a second season.

Still, the chances of Mignon season 2 being announced anytime soon do not seem likely since the first season was only released on August 11, 2023.

Oh Young-One as seen in the Mignon anime (Image via ABJ Company)

Additionally, unlike many typical anime, Mignon is an original anime from South Korea. Hence, if the production company decides to produce a second season, it may take some time for them to announce it. This is because it is highly unlikely for a company to announce an anime when the story for it hasn't been decided.

Therefore, fans can expect Mignon season 2 to be announced after a story is decided and the production begins. That said, as seen in the BL anime's first season, the ONA's episodes have a runtime of nearly five minutes. Thus, production could also begin sooner.

If one keeps that in mind, there remains a possibility for Mignon season 2 to be released sooner than expected.

What to expect from Mignon season 2?

Mignon as seen in the Mignon anime (Image via ABJ Company)

The Mignon anime ended with Mignon being turned into a vampire by Doctor Oh Young-One. Following that, the doctor and Mignon started to live together. They accepted each other's feelings as they found solace in the presence of one another. Unfortunately, the two did not seem to be out of trouble, as the gangsters had no reason to stop going after Mignon.

While Master Woo did defeat the gangsters on his own, it might not be enough to stop them from ever attacking Mignon and Oh Young-One again. Moreover, when the two were seen going to the underground arena at the end of the episode, Mignon seemed worried that someone would recognize him. While the doctor reassured him that he was safe, it could be a false sense of safety that could get hindered by the gangsters' return.

Oh Young-One as seen in the Mignon anime (Image via ABJ Company)

Despite the danger, Mignon and the doctor returned to the arena. This meant that they were set to continue their work. If that does happen, there remains a possibility for the two to end up in another troublesome situation.

