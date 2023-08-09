Pokemon announces new original anime's release date

During the Pokemon Presents Livestream on August 8, 2023, the franchise announced a brand-new web anime called Pokemon: Paldean Winds. The original web anime, as announced through a trailer, is set to be released on September 6, 2023.

While the franchise's latest anime, Pokemon Horizons: The Series, does cover the Paldea region, it does not do it extensively, similar to how the previous series featuring Ash Ketchum used to do. Hence, the upcoming anime is set to give fans a better look at the region and its mysteries.

Pokemon: Paldean Winds announces release date and other details with its first trailer

On August 8, 2023, the franchise announced a brand-new original web anime called Pokemon: Paldean Winds. Created by WIT Studio, the web anime will be released on September 6, 2023.

The anime will release four episodes, all of which will be available to stream on the Pokemon YouTube Channel. As of now, the runtime of the episodes hasn't been revealed. Hence, fans of the franchise may have to wait until later for the same to be announced.

Ohara and Fuecoco, as seen in the trailer (Image via WIT Studio)

As revealed in the trailer, the story will focus on three students and their partners: Ohara and their partner Fuecoco, Aliquis and their partner Meowscarda, and Hohma and their partner Quaxly.

The anime will focus on them attending an academy in the Paldea region as they grow and learn together. The region was initially introduced in Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet and will be explored much more in the upcoming anime.

Cast and staff members

Aliquis and Meowscarda, as seen in the trailer (Image via WIT Studio)

The web anime also announced the voice cast members. Shion Wakayama will be voicing Ohara. She previously voiced Destiny in Takt Op. Destiny and Yume Minami in Gridman Universe. Minako Kotobuki will be voicing Aliquis. She previously voiced Pipimi in Poputepipikku and Touko Nanami in Yagate Kimi ni Naru. Lastly, Marin Mizutani will be voicing Hohma. She previously voiced Coconut in Nekopara and Sadako Shimohara in Brave Witches.

Ryouhei Takeshita will be directing the web anime at WIT Studio. He previously worked in Jujutsu Kaisen and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. Meanwhile, Takashi Kojima is responsible for the character designs. He has previously worked in One Piece and Attack on Titan.

Hohma and Quaxly, as seen in the trailer (Image via WIT Studio)

Yuki Funao, who previously worked in Wonder Egg Priority, will oversee art direction. Meanwhile, Teruko Utsumi and Keisuke Sato will be responsible for the scripts. Teruko previously worked in Kakegurui xx and Ryman's Club. Lastly, Kevin Penkin will compose the music for the web anime. He previously provided music for The Rising of the Shield Hero and Tower of God.

