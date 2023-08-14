Mignon anime: Where to watch, plot, cast, episode count, and more

Following the release of Mignon anime on Friday, August 11, 2023, fans have been left hyped by the series and recommended the same to others. However, unlike many other anime, Mignon anime is an ONA, so it is only available on certain websites.

Mignon anime is a BL Vampire series that follows the eponymous protagonist, who is an underground fighter and is in love with his doctor. However, as fate would have it, his doctor is a vampire. Upon learning this truth, the doctor tries to push Mignon away. The rest of the story follows them and their love life.

Mignon anime is available to watch on certain websites only

Where to watch the anime

Mignon as seen in the anime (Image via ABJ Company)

Mignon anime is exclusively available to watch on Vimeo. The anime released all its episodes together on Friday, August 11, 2023. Fortunately, the anime is accessible to anime fans worldwide since it has received English, Korean, and Japanese subtitles, allowing fans to watch the same without much issue.

That being said, the anime comes under the 'mature' category, given that its genres include Boys Love, Drama, and Romance. Additionally, the anime contains fight scenes, which altogether makes it inappropriate for certain age groups.

Plot

Doctor Oh Young-One as seen in the anime (Image via ABJ Company)

Mignon lost his parents at a very young age. Thus, to make ends meet, he worked as a mechanic in the day and a cage fighter in the night at an illegal arena. Evidently, his manager would exploit him and beat him for losing any matches. During such a tough time, the only person who looked after him was the doctor at the illegal arena, Oh Young-One.

While Mignon loved the doctor and wanted to get close to him, the doctor kept his distance. During this back and forth, Mignon happened to learn Young-One’s true identity as a vampire. Despite this, the doctor tried to push Mignon away, but after witnessing his blind love for him, Young-One began to slowly open his heart. However, Mignon's life wasn't that easy to love a carefree love life.

Cast

Mignon as seen in the Mignon anime (Image via ABJ Company)

While not much is known about the animation production staff of the anime, it is produced and distributed by the ABJ Company. The anime is both written and directed by Bboung Bbang Kkyu. Meanwhile, Yonghyeon serves as the music director of the anime series.

As for the cast members, they include:

Oh Minhyeok voiced Mignon

Kim Minju voiced Oh Young-One

Min Seungwoo voiced a Gangster

Jeong Uihan voiced the Referee

Park Jookwang voiced Mignon's Coach

Lee Gyuchang voiced Master Woo

Episode count

Doctor Oh Young-One as seen in the Mignon anime (Image via ABJ Company)

Mignon anime has 12 episodes in total. For fans who are doubtful about watching the short ONA anime series, they can watch the first three episodes for free. However, one must pay one dollar each for the rest of the episodes.

Most of the anime's episodes only have a runtime of about five minutes as the runtime for no episodes extends more than nine minutes. In total, the runtime of the entire anime is just one hour and seven minutes.

