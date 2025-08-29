Mitsuri and Obanai's fate is a true tragedy of Demon Slayer (& it's very emotionally taxing)

While the Demon Slayer animanga verse has several unique characters that have romantic narratives, none are more iconic than those of the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Serpent Hashira, Obanai Iguro. The relationship between the two is a journey of anticipation that ends in tragedy.While it is true that they both suffer a tragic fate after fighting the Demon King, Kibutsuji Muzan, the mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge did not let their story be a complete disaster. Indeed, it may not have happened as the fans would have liked, but in the end of the story, the lovers reunited.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga series.The Demon Slayer love story that fans will never forgetFor context in the Demon Slayer narrative, the Serpent Hashira, Obanai Iguro, fell in love with the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, the first time he met her. However, due to Obanai's gynophobia due to his traumatic past, he struggled to confess his love towards Mitsuri. Rather, he was very protective of her and disliked it when other people or demons called her dumb or air-headed because of her bubbly nature.Obanai's love for Mitsuri often came out involuntarily, like during the Hashira Training arc when Obanai received a letter from Mitsuri describing her time with Tanjiro. There was also the iconic scene when Obanai gifted Mitsuri a pair of striped socks to reduce her embarrassment. She was overjoyed with the gift and told Obanai that she would treasure the socks for life.Even during the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arc, while everyone was separated, falling into the castle after Nakime teleported them on Muzan's command, Obanai and Mitsuri were seen falling together. Furthermore, the pair showed absolute teamwork in the castle while fighting Nakime. However, they were unable to defeat Nakime, and the demon was killed by Muzan instead.Later on, the pair joined Tanjiro and Giyu as they were fighting the Demon King, Kibutsuji Muzan, himself. During the fight, as Mitsuri gets injured, Obanai, who is by her side, immediately orders a nearby Demon Slayer to take care of her before returning to the battlefield. Mitsuri cries out his name and begs him not to get killed as he leaves.After fighting Muzan, Mitsuri finds herself wrapped in Obanai’s haori while being held by him after she lost both her arms. Mitsuri states that her body doesn’t hurt anymore and that she feels as if she is going to die soon, with Obanai also saying the same thing. Mitsuri starts crying and says that she doesn’t want Obanai to die and that she is sorry that she wasn’t useful in the fight. Obanai shuts her up, and they reminisce about the times they shared over the years at the Corps. Mitsuri confesses her love and says that the meals they shared were the best she ever had because he always looked at her with his sweet eyes.She asks that if they were ever reborn as humans, he would make her his wife. He hugs her harder with his final words being, “Yes, of course... if you will agree to have me. And this time I will make you happy... and protect you so that you don’t die”. The pair then dies eventually, and their bodies were recovered and given a proper burial later.Final thoughtsWhile many fans thought that this was the tragic end for Mitsuri and Obanai's love story in the Demon Slayer series, Gotouge had something else planned for them. In the manga's final chapter 205, fans see Obanai and Mitsuri reincarnated and married, as they promised before they died, and they are running a restaurant together. In the volume extras, it was also revealed that they have five kids.Also read:Gotouge did an amazing job portraying the sibling dynamics in Demon Slayer, and you can't change my mindInosuke has a more compelling protagonist status in Demon Slayer (&amp; the reason is obvious)Fans can't afford to ignore the Vizards in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc, and here's why