  Fans can't afford to ignore the Vizards in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc, and here's why

Fans can't afford to ignore the Vizards in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc, and here's why

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 24, 2025 10:24 GMT
Fans can
Fans can't afford to ignore the Vizards in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc, and here's why (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc is probably one of the most crucial and intense sagas of the entire series. As the storyline gradually progresses toward its climax, several new and old characters are introduced into the ongoing anime saga.

Among these, the Vizards, also known as the Visored, stand out as some of the most iconic characters to be reintroduced, playing a crucial role in the narrative. Both their direct and indirect contributions to the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War narrative are often overlooked by fans, which is why this article focuses on highlighting them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach anime and manga and reflects the author's opinions.

The Vizards play a crucial part in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc

First introduced in Bleach during The Past arc, the Vizards are a select group of Soul Reapers who have acquired Hollow powers. Shinji Hirako leads the group, which consists of Rojuro Otoribashi, Mashiro Kuna, Love Aikawa, Hiyori Sarugaki, Lisa Yadomaru, Hachigen Ushoda, and Kensei Muguruma.

During the Arrancar arc, Ichigo Kurosaki learns about others like him, Shinigami with Hollow powers, as he encounters Shinji, who reveals the Vizards. Shinji offers to help Ichigo control his hollow powers. While Ichigo refuses to join them initially, he later takes their help after realizing it was beyond something he could do alone.

The Vizards play a significant role in the Fake Karakura Town arc and act as an ally to the Soul Reapers, defeating Sosuke Aizen and the group of Soul Reapers under his command. After Aizen was defeated and the balance was restored once again in the Soul Society, Shinji, Rojuro, and Kensei rejoined the Gotei 13, resuming their former positions as captains.

The Vizards as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shinji returned to being the captain of the 5th Division, which was previously under Sosuke Aizen. Rojuro became the captain of the 3rd Division, which was under Gin Ichimaru, and Kensi became the captain of the 9th Division, which was under Kaname Tosen, who was also a defector alongside Aizen.

During the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, as the Quincy attacked the Seireitei, Shinji, Rojurom, and Kensi were already present on the spot and contributed toward the fight against the Quincy, while the others were stationed at Karakura town.

The rest of the Vizards arrive at Soul Society soon after to help Urahara prepare to enter the Soul King Palace. After the remaining captains and lieutenants arrive and learn of Urahara's plan, the Vizards begin spreading the substance to provide energy for the Soul Reapers, before joining the Gotei 13 soon after.

When the Quincy invade the Soul King's palace, the Vizards arrive to help the Soul Reapers. After the remaining Gotei 13 are defeated by Gerard Valkyrie, Shinji rallies the Vizards to attack the Sternritter together. A battle ensues between the Quincy and the Vizards, leading to the defeat of most of the Vizards in the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

Final thoughts

Ichigo's full Hollowfication as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Vizards play a significant role in allying the Soul Reapers and the other Gotei 13 captains during the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc. They are also pivotal to Ichigo's character arc, as they teach him how to control his Hollowfication.

