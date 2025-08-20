  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Who were the original Gotei 13 captains from Bleach, and what happened to them? Explored

Who were the original Gotei 13 captains from Bleach, and what happened to them? Explored

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 20, 2025 15:30 GMT
The original Gotei 13 captains from Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)
The original Gotei 13 captains from Bleach (Image via Shueisha)

One of the most well-known groups from the Bleach series is the Gotei 13 captains, who oversee and protect the Soul Society, also called the Seireitei. Under the command of Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto, the Gotei 13 captains are considered among the strongest of the Soul Reapers.

Ad

While the fans are well accustomed to the newer captains of Ichigo's generation, several have been left wondering who the original founding captains were and what happened to them. Although there is no clear explanation given for what happened to them in the series, this article explores the possibilities that might have occurred.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Bleach series and explores speculative theory.

Who were the original Gotei 13 captains from Bleach, explored

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As revealed in the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc by the former captain of the Fourth Division of the Gotei 13, Retsu Unohana, she and the chief commander, Yamamoto, were the only two captains who were left from the original squad. This was also the time when Tite Kubo featured visuals of the former captains, sparking interest among fans about them.

According to Kubo, the former first captains of the Gotei 13 were listed as:

Ad
  • Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto (founder of the Gotei 13, Division 1)
  • Chika Shihohin (Division 2)
  • Kinroku Izuhara (Division 3)
  • Chigiri Shijima (Division 4)
  • Danjiro Obana (Division 5)
  • Furofushi Saito (Division 6)
  • Nobutsuna Shigyo (Division 7)
  • Batsuunsai Katori (Division 8)
  • Entetsu Kumoi (Division 9)
  • Furuoki Otogawa (Division 10)
  • Yachiru Unohana/Retsu Unohana (First Kenpachi, Division 11)
  • Uhin Zenjoji (Division 12)
  • Saizo Sakahone (Division 13)

While the series does not explicitly state what happened to the former captains, they were eventually succeeded by the new Gotei 13 captains from Ichigo's generation, whom the fans are aware of. However, during the recent Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War- The Calamity, both Yamamoto and Unohana died, officially marking the end of the original Gotei 13 captains.

Ad

What might have happened to the original captains? (Speculative)

The original Gotei 13 captains as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)
The original Gotei 13 captains as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the fans have seen how both Yamamoto and Unohana die in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, the other original captains' fates from the Gotei 13 have been left unexplored by Kubo. While the obvious conclusion would be that they died of old age or at the hands of some enemies, some other possibilities can also be explored.

Ad

For instance, it is known that the first Gotei 13 captains were very ruthless and aggressive compared to the current captains. This was mainly due to the several changes in rules and regulations Yamamoto introduced throughout the years to establish peace and stability within the Seireitei. Several captains might not have agreed to these changes and simply left their position and the Seireitei.

Additionally, for someone who is living so long, they need a purpose to look forward to, otherwise everything starts to feel monotonous and boring. Unohana, finding Zaraki gave her a purpose to go on and train him as a Kenpachi, and the same goes for Yamamoto, who was dedicated to maintaining the Gotei 13 and the Soul Society. Others might not have found a purpose and simply resigned.

Ad

Final thoughts

Ad

The original Gotei 13 captains are known for their legendary status among the Bleach fandom. While they have been portrayed as a band of ruthless and aggressive assassins, it is undeniable that they were some of the strongest Shinigami to exist.

A gap in the explanation of what their ultimate fate was has led Kubo to face some criticism. However, because of their popularity, there might be an official exploration further down the road.

Ad

Also read:

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ribhu Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications