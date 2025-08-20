Who were the original Gotei 13 captains from Bleach, and what happened to them? Explored

One of the most well-known groups from the Bleach series is the Gotei 13 captains, who oversee and protect the Soul Society, also called the Seireitei. Under the command of Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto, the Gotei 13 captains are considered among the strongest of the Soul Reapers.While the fans are well accustomed to the newer captains of Ichigo's generation, several have been left wondering who the original founding captains were and what happened to them. Although there is no clear explanation given for what happened to them in the series, this article explores the possibilities that might have occurred.Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Bleach series and explores speculative theory.Who were the original Gotei 13 captains from Bleach, exploredAs revealed in the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc by the former captain of the Fourth Division of the Gotei 13, Retsu Unohana, she and the chief commander, Yamamoto, were the only two captains who were left from the original squad. This was also the time when Tite Kubo featured visuals of the former captains, sparking interest among fans about them.According to Kubo, the former first captains of the Gotei 13 were listed as:Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto (founder of the Gotei 13, Division 1)Chika Shihohin (Division 2)Kinroku Izuhara (Division 3)Chigiri Shijima (Division 4)Danjiro Obana (Division 5)Furofushi Saito (Division 6)Nobutsuna Shigyo (Division 7)Batsuunsai Katori (Division 8)Entetsu Kumoi (Division 9)Furuoki Otogawa (Division 10)Yachiru Unohana/Retsu Unohana (First Kenpachi, Division 11)Uhin Zenjoji (Division 12)Saizo Sakahone (Division 13)While the series does not explicitly state what happened to the former captains, they were eventually succeeded by the new Gotei 13 captains from Ichigo's generation, whom the fans are aware of. However, during the recent Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War- The Calamity, both Yamamoto and Unohana died, officially marking the end of the original Gotei 13 captains.What might have happened to the original captains? (Speculative)The original Gotei 13 captains as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)While the fans have seen how both Yamamoto and Unohana die in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, the other original captains' fates from the Gotei 13 have been left unexplored by Kubo. While the obvious conclusion would be that they died of old age or at the hands of some enemies, some other possibilities can also be explored.For instance, it is known that the first Gotei 13 captains were very ruthless and aggressive compared to the current captains. This was mainly due to the several changes in rules and regulations Yamamoto introduced throughout the years to establish peace and stability within the Seireitei. Several captains might not have agreed to these changes and simply left their position and the Seireitei.Additionally, for someone who is living so long, they need a purpose to look forward to, otherwise everything starts to feel monotonous and boring. Unohana, finding Zaraki gave her a purpose to go on and train him as a Kenpachi, and the same goes for Yamamoto, who was dedicated to maintaining the Gotei 13 and the Soul Society. Others might not have found a purpose and simply resigned.Final thoughtsBlack Nerd Talks @BlackNerdTalksLINKHonestly, out of all the Captains Kenpachi and Mayuri are the closest to the morality of the original Gotei 13. However, I still put Mayuri above the rest, as Kenpachi clearly cares for his squad and Yachiru. Mayuri knows this is War, not a battle of morality #BLEACH_animeThe original Gotei 13 captains are known for their legendary status among the Bleach fandom. While they have been portrayed as a band of ruthless and aggressive assassins, it is undeniable that they were some of the strongest Shinigami to exist.A gap in the explanation of what their ultimate fate was has led Kubo to face some criticism. However, because of their popularity, there might be an official exploration further down the road.Also read:Zenitsu's biggest moment in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie will make or break the franchiseMuzan's one decision in Demon Slayer might not have been entirely correct (and it may have cost him)Does Bambietta get de-zombified in Bleach? Fate explained