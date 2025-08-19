Muzan's one decision in Demon Slayer might not have been entirely correct (and it may have cost him)

One of the most hyped and highly anticipated parts of the narrative, the upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc movie starts as the Hashira and several other Slayers are teleported into the Infinity Castle dimension by Muzan. While this was Muzan's master plan to isolate and destroy the Corps, it might have a glaring flaw.The Slayers and Hashira of the generation, unlike the others Muzan and the Upper Rank demons had faced before, were quite different and much stronger. Muzan's plan to isolate the Slayers and Hashira to kill them off might have been the biggest mistake he made, which led to his ultimate downfall.Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the manga and anime series.Muzan's own plan might be the reason for his failure in Demon SlayerThe Infinity Castle from Demon Slayer is a Blood Demon Art creation of the Upper Rank Four demon Nakime, who took the position after the downfall of the former Upper Rank demon Hantengu. The Castle is an infinite space with several rooms and corridors that can be both expanded and contracted by Nakime with just a stroke on her Biwa.Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon King, saw this as an opportunity and devised a plan to isolate all the Hashira and the Slayers from the Demon Slayer Corps and kill them off one by one with the help of the other Upper Rank demons of the Twelve Kizuki. During his visit to the Corps headquarters to find Nezuko, he walked into a trap set by Kaguya Ubuyashiki.As Muzan was still recovering from the explosion, he was jumped by the Hashira and Slayer, and Tamayo. While Tamayo was still inflicting the Blood Demon Art damage to Muzan, Tanjiro and the other started charging towards him. However, Muzan immediately teleported them into the Infinity Castle dimension, planning to isolate and kill them.Neji @cupof7eaLINKAll the Hashira ended up falling into the lairs of the upper moons, except Akaza… bro headed straight to Tanjiro’s location 💀. It was on sight 😭 #鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayerWhile this might have been an effective plan, Muzan overlooked several differences that this new generation of Hashira and Slayes possessed. At that point, he should have gained knowledge of just how strong the Hashira and the Slayers were from all the major previous events, like the defeat of Hantengu, Gyokko, Daki, and Gyutaro.Additionally, Muzan's plan of isolating the Slayers and Hashira completely backfired, as barely any of them were separated. Obanai joined Mitsuri almost immediately, Kanao and Inosuke found Shinobu, Giyu and Tanjiro stuck together, Muichiro and Gyomei were seen entering together.In a sense, Muzan didn't actually think that his plan could turn sideways, and the Hashira and Demon Slayer might still be working together and defeating the Upper Rank demons, and eventually him. By dragging them into the Castle, Muzan actually gave them a confined space to stick around with each other, while somewhat limiting the space for the demons' mobility.Final thoughtsTanjiro falling into the Infinity Castle (Image via Ufotable)While it is still unclear whether Muzan actually planned to teleport the Hashira and Slayers into the Infinity Castle is still unconfirmed, his smirk during the incident gives indications towards the viability. Furthermore, while the Demon Slayer anime fans have to still await what happened next inside the Castle, the manga fans already know the verdict and can agree with the topic discussed.Also read:I used to believe Kokushibo was different from Muzan in Demon Slayer, until I realized his true goalChainsaw Man highlights the importance of death through exposing War Devil's plansThe new One Piece opening theme has fans calling it the &quot;best opening ever&quot;