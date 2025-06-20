I never viewed Shinobu as a "weak" Hashira in Demon Slayer, and her feats prove it

The Demon Slayer animanga universe features some of the most iconic characters in the modern anime world. Among the several categories of characters, the Hashira are probably the most distinctive, with each character differing from the others, making them both iconic and symbolic.

While the Hashira are considered to be the strongest of the strong among the humans based on the narrative, some are relatively weaker than others. One such character under the allegation is the Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho.

While the fandom considers are relatively weak, based on several particulars, she is strong with several feats under her belt to prove it.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.

Shinobu's multiple feats in Demon Slayer defend her "weak" allegations

In the Demon Slayer narrative, the Hashira hold the most significant position in terms of defending and exterminating the demons and protecting mankind. While one has to endure gruesome training and accomplish monumental feats to earn the position, the concept of power division is still present among the ranks.

One particular character has always been considered much weaker than the rest of the bunch based on several reasons implied by the fans, with some self-admission within the series' narrative.

The character here in question, as indicated by the title, is the Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho. While she has been tagged as one of the weakest by the fandom, her multiple feats speak otherwise.

To begin with, one of the most discussed weaknesses of Shinobu is the shape of her Nichirin blade. While it resembles the traditional shape of a katana, it has been modified with a thin blade throughout with a small piercing tip.

As Shinobu mentions in the series, her blade is particularly designed to cater to her specialty of inflicting poison damage, rather than just for general beheading.

Furthermore, during her fight with the Upper Rank Two demon of the Twelve Kizuki- Doma, Shinobu also mentions her physical disadvantages as compared to all the other Hashira.

Unlike the other, Shinobu is on the shorter side with physical limitations in terms of strength and raw power. However, what she considers a disadvantage might be her biggest advantage.

Shinobu's several feats throughout the Demon Slayer series

While the Hashira are known for their immense strength and tactical fighting abilities in sync with their Breathing Forms, Shinobu additionally brings something to the table that no other Hashira can do. Apart from being a warrior, Shinobu is also an excellent doctor, following the Kocho family lineage.

Being a doctor, she is one of the most essential members of the Demon Slayer Corps, treating the wounded and also inventing new medicines to face future challenges.

Furthermore, she has achieved an exceptional feat by developing a poison from Wisteria flowers that can kill the demons, which was never accomplished by any other Hashira, even before her generation.

She integrated her poison technique with her unique Insect Breathing to kill the demons with poison rather than the traditional beheading route. Furthermore, to make up for her lack of strength and stature, Shinobu is exceptionally agile and fast with striking her enemies, making her movements hard to predict and much more effective in battle.

Also, while Shinobu also admitted that she was weak, the narrative tells otherwise. During her fight with Doma in the Demon Slayer manga, Shinobu lifted Doma after piercing him with one hand. That also happened when she was experiencing pain from a broken collarbone and ribs, and her lungs were pierced.

Final thoughts

Shinobu Kocho is an exceptional Hashira from the Demon Slayer series, and this article should be proof enough to plead her case. Furthermore, she had several behind-the-scenes contributions to the series' narrative, which might have changed the fandom's opinion if they ever were to be highlighted like the other Hashira were.

With the upcoming Infinity Castle arc films right around the corner, the ultimate showdown between Shinobu and her long-term rival Doma is set to take place, hopefully leaving the fans with a taste of just how powerful Shinobu is than they had considered.

