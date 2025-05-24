I hate when Demon Slayer fans say Shinobu's Breathing Style doesn't make sense, because they're just plain wrong

While the Demon Slayer fandom is considered one of the most passionate and loyal when it comes to defending and discussing the series, it has also been known to be critical whenever something causes dissatisfaction. One recurring point the fandom has raised is their dislike of Shinobu's Breathing Style.
Although the criticism is largely opinionated and focuses on particulars of her character—like her sword and Breathing Form not matching up with others—it is important to understand that her character was intentionally designed this way by mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge.
Shinobu's Breathing Style's criticism by the Demon Slayer fandom doesn't make sense
While the Demon Slayer anime had only heavily explored Insect Breathing once at the time this article was written, fans have repeatedly criticized it for several reasons. One of the main complaints is that Shinobu's sword is incapable of beheading a demon.
Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira's Breathing Style, relies on speed, agility, and precision rather than brute force like other Hashira in the series. While some fans have joked that her sword will snap one day or questioned what kind of Hashira is unable to behead a demon, it is necessary to understand that her sword is specifically designed to complement her Breathing Style.
Although her sword and Breathing Style have received critical acclaim from many fans, there are several other instances in Demon Slayer where individuals break the stereotype, and fans have seemed to go lightly on. A few that come to mind are Gyomei's Flail and Axe, Genya's Double-Barreled Shotgun, and Mitsuri's Whip-Katana.
Similar to the other, Shinobu's weapon is designed to replicate an injection syringe, complementing the base of her powers being poison. Rather than straight-up brutally fighting against demons, Shinobu prefers the use of poison to slowly kill the demons from within. While her sword can be argued to be weak compared to the other Nichirin weapons, it serves her purpose.
In terms of the breakage of a katana, the series has shown several swords breaking, especially by Tanjiro, when excessive pressure is applied to the blade. However, with Shinobu, given the uniqueness of her Breathing Style, she does not need to apply any pressure on the blade, it is just poking and stabbing to inflict her poison.
As Shinobu exclaimed during her fight with Doma in the Demon Slayer manga, she is much shorter than the other Hashira. It can be safe to say that mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge intentionally made her character and Breathing Style this way to compensate for her lack of height while also adding diversity and breaking the monotony of the series' narrative.
Final thoughts
Whether people hate her or love her, Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira, is one of the most intriguing characters in the Demon Slayer series. Not only does she have an intriguing Breathing Style, but she also plays one of the most pivotal roles in the Infinity Castle arc during her fight with the Upper Rank two demon Doma, which is yet to be revealed.
