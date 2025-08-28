Who is Nakime in Demon Slayer? Everything you need to know

The Demon Slayer series offers many unique characters with iconic personalities and abilities. As the anime's climax approaches with the Infinity Castle movie, one of the Upper Moon plays a pivotal role in the arc, shaping the climax story moving forward after the Hashira Training arc.The demon here in question is the new Upper Moon Four demon Nakime. In the anime, she is one of the latest demons to join the Twelve Kizuki, taking Hantengu's place among the ranks, after the latter's defeat in the Swordsmith Village arc. From origins to abilities- here is everything you need to know about the Upper Moon Four, Nakime.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer series.How Nakime became a demon in Demon Slayer? Origins exploredAs mentioned in the Demon Slayer narrative, Nakime was an unknown amateur biwa musician struggling to make ends meet before becoming a demon. Furthermore, she was married to a gambling addict, who would take her earnings and savings and spend them on gambling, while contributing nothing to the household.While Nakime was getting ready to play her biwa, she discovered that her husband had stolen the only kimono she wore for performances and gambled it away. Enraged by this, Nakime killed her husband with a hammer and rushed to play at the venue wearing a worn-out, tattered kimono.With the crowd giving her a disapproving look and committing murder still fresh in her mind, Nakime's hands shook in nervousness as she played her biwa. However, the sound coming from the biwa as Nakime played with utmost tension was so beautiful that her audience loved her performance and shouted for an encore.Since then, Nakime developed a disturbing habit of killing people before performing for large audiences. One fateful day, Nakime randomly chose a new person to kill, and the target happened to be Muzan. She tried to kill him, but obviously failed. However, Muzan was impressed with Nakime's searching skills and pleased with what she did, sparing her life and offering to make her a demon.Nakime's powers and abilities in Demon SlayerUnlike the other Upper Moon in Demon Slayer, Nakime's initial abilities are mostly reconnaissance, rather than combat. In terms of flesh manipulation, like the other demons, Nakime could create endless eyeballs that served as a lookout for her. There are no limits to how many eyeballs she can produce and spread them to gather intel on her enemies, which she gathers with her hair manipulation.Nakime has an exceptional extrasensory perception. Being able to teleport anyone she wants to anywhere, she can sense the presence of anyone inside the Infinity Castle. Nakime uses this to provide other demons with easier transport. Offensively, Nakime can also force Demon Slayers into the presence of powerful enemies.Blood Demon Art: Infinity CastleThe Infinity Castle (Image via Ufotable)One of the most remarkable Blood Demon Arts in the series, with literally an arc named after it, Nakime's Infinity Castle is an alternate dimension that houses a fortress of immense scale. Being the owner, Nakime possesses complete control over the space and is able to manipulate and alter it at will by simply strumming her biwa.Within the Infinity Castle, Nakime can teleport individuals within or outside the space. Furthermore, Nakime can also spawn portals to transport people outside her fortress or anywhere in the form of tatami sliding doors, as seen when she teleported Tanjiro and the Hashira at the end of the Hashira Training arc.Final thoughtsNakime, as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)While many Demon Slayer fans have considered Nakime one of the weaker Upper Moons in the series, it is also worth considering that she is the sole reason the final arcs- the Infinity Castle arc and Sunrise Countdown arc are happening. Furthermore, as the movie trilogy is released, her true powers and potential are yet to be fully explored.Also read:Gotouge did an amazing job portraying the sibling dynamics in Demon Slayer, and you can't change my mindKubo treated the female characters in Bleach better than any other major shonen anime seriesWhat if Naruto had said &quot;Yes&quot; to Sakura at that time?