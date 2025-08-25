You may hate me for this, but I love Akaza more than Tanjiro in the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie

With the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie already rolling out to several international theatre releases, the hype for the anime film has shown no signs of dimming down anytime soon. One of the key reasons for the first movie's enormous popularity gain is the main battle between Giyu, Tanjiro, and the Upper Moon Three demon Akaza.While the series has always been about Tanjiro Kamado, the main protagonist, in the instance of the first movie, Akaza's character went through a transformation that might even top Tanjiro's role. Ufotable spared no expense when it came to producing the movie, and it is very much evident from Akaza's redemption arc.Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie and reflects the author's opinions.The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is more about Akaza than TanjiroAs the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie was announced, the main highlighted battles were also revealed to be Shinobu vs Doma, Zenitsu vs Kaigaku, and Tanjiro and Giyu vs Akaza. While the other two battles were significant, as the movie is titled &quot;Akaza's Return&quot;, fans are sure what the main highlight of the film is.Akaza was the first Upper Moon demon to be introduced into the series, who came in contact with the Demon Slayers back during the Mugen Train arc. Ever since his confrontation with the former Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, he has been on Tanjiro's radar for revenge. Ufotable finally delivered the much highly anticipated fight between the two in the first movie.The battle was as intense as it could get, and Ufotable did what they always do best: deliver it on a plate with some of the most amazing animations in modern-day anime. Even after going through everything in their arsenal and finally beheading Akaza, both Tanjiro and Giyu were left with a headless demon, still standing and ready to fight. So, how was Akaza finally defeated?Koyuki and Hakuji, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Akaza was the one who defeated himself. After being beheaded, while Akaza was still standing with his immense resilience, still willing to fight, he felt a slight touch on his hand, holding him back. As he turned back, it was Koyuki asking Akaza to let it go. The movie then switched to Akaza's past narrative, revealing what had happened to him before he became a demon and joined Muzan.After being accused of pickpocketing several times, Hakuji (Akaza's human name) went on a rampage after hearing his father had committed suicide because of this. Keizo brought him in, and there he met Keizo's daughter Koyuki. His life was finally getting on track at the dojo, until one fateful night, a nearby dojo poisoned Keizo and Koyuki out of jealousy. That led Akaza on a rampage until meeting Muzan.After remembering his past and reflecting on himself, Akaza started punching himself to the point where he stopped regenerating. While Muzan screamed out to him in anger, Akaza, after giving out a smile of gratitude towards Tanjiro, slowly faded away, finally rejoining his love Koyuki in the afterlife.Final thoughtsNeji @cupof7eaLINKThe Infinity castles lights reflecting on Akaza’s eyes look like he’s watching fireworks 🎆….. foreshadowing to his backstory, when he watched fireworks with his lover Koyuki…The entire sequence from the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is probably one of the most immaculately animated sections that puts both a satisfactory and emotional toll on the viewers. Even though Tanjiro had some key moments in the battle, Akaza's redemption story was so beautifully animated that it easily stole the spotlight from him.Also read:Zenitsu's biggest moment in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie will make or break the franchiseDemon Slayer Infinity Castle movie overtakes Frozen and Your Name to set yet another box office recordFirst Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie English dub casts Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang