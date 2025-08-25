  • home icon
  You may hate me for this, but I love Akaza more than Tanjiro in the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie

You may hate me for this, but I love Akaza more than Tanjiro in the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 25, 2025 09:30 GMT
You may hate me for this, but I love Akaza more than Tanjiro in the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie (Image via Ufotable)
You may hate me for this, but I love Akaza more than Tanjiro in the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie (Image via Ufotable)

With the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie already rolling out to several international theatre releases, the hype for the anime film has shown no signs of dimming down anytime soon. One of the key reasons for the first movie's enormous popularity gain is the main battle between Giyu, Tanjiro, and the Upper Moon Three demon Akaza.

While the series has always been about Tanjiro Kamado, the main protagonist, in the instance of the first movie, Akaza's character went through a transformation that might even top Tanjiro's role. Ufotable spared no expense when it came to producing the movie, and it is very much evident from Akaza's redemption arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie and reflects the author's opinions.

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is more about Akaza than Tanjiro

As the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie was announced, the main highlighted battles were also revealed to be Shinobu vs Doma, Zenitsu vs Kaigaku, and Tanjiro and Giyu vs Akaza. While the other two battles were significant, as the movie is titled "Akaza's Return", fans are sure what the main highlight of the film is.

Akaza was the first Upper Moon demon to be introduced into the series, who came in contact with the Demon Slayers back during the Mugen Train arc. Ever since his confrontation with the former Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, he has been on Tanjiro's radar for revenge. Ufotable finally delivered the much highly anticipated fight between the two in the first movie.

The battle was as intense as it could get, and Ufotable did what they always do best: deliver it on a plate with some of the most amazing animations in modern-day anime. Even after going through everything in their arsenal and finally beheading Akaza, both Tanjiro and Giyu were left with a headless demon, still standing and ready to fight. So, how was Akaza finally defeated?

Koyuki and Hakuji, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Koyuki and Hakuji, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Akaza was the one who defeated himself. After being beheaded, while Akaza was still standing with his immense resilience, still willing to fight, he felt a slight touch on his hand, holding him back. As he turned back, it was Koyuki asking Akaza to let it go. The movie then switched to Akaza's past narrative, revealing what had happened to him before he became a demon and joined Muzan.

After being accused of pickpocketing several times, Hakuji (Akaza's human name) went on a rampage after hearing his father had committed suicide because of this. Keizo brought him in, and there he met Keizo's daughter Koyuki. His life was finally getting on track at the dojo, until one fateful night, a nearby dojo poisoned Keizo and Koyuki out of jealousy. That led Akaza on a rampage until meeting Muzan.

After remembering his past and reflecting on himself, Akaza started punching himself to the point where he stopped regenerating. While Muzan screamed out to him in anger, Akaza, after giving out a smile of gratitude towards Tanjiro, slowly faded away, finally rejoining his love Koyuki in the afterlife.

Final thoughts

The entire sequence from the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is probably one of the most immaculately animated sections that puts both a satisfactory and emotional toll on the viewers. Even though Tanjiro had some key moments in the battle, Akaza's redemption story was so beautifully animated that it easily stole the spotlight from him.

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

