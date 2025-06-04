10 anime characters like Akaza from Demon Slayer

With the Demon Slayer series presenting its fans with a plethora of unique characters, anime characters like Akaza are often searched by fans from other anime series they may watch, after being intrigued by his personality and strength.

While having a tragic backstory at the time of his getting turned into a demon, Akaza is one of the strongest fighters in the series, who has a constant craving for becoming stronger and fighting strong opponents. Furthermore, Akaza is also one of the most ruthless characters in the Demon Slayer series. Here are some anime characters from other series who show some, or many, of his personality traits.

Charon, Grimmjow, and 8 other anime characters like Akaza from Demon Slayer

1) Zabuza Momochi (Naruto)

Zabuza is one of the anime characters like Akaza from Demon Slayer (Image via Pierrot)

From having a tragic backstory to forming a strong emotional bond with another character, Zabuza from Naruto and Akaza share several similarities. Neither character was born to be evil, but rather changed due to the tragic circumstances of their past.

In their final moments, both characters find redemption for their past actions. Zabuza breaks down emotionally, reflecting on his choices, while Akaza remembers his human life and regrets the path he followed.

2) Charon (Fire Force)

Charon is one of the anime characters like Akaza from Demon Slayer (Image via David Production)

When it comes to straight-up tankiness and brutish strength, Charon from the Fire Force series and Akaza are on the same league. Furthermore, both are very determined and will go to any lengths to fulfil their cause, irrespective of whether the means are good or evil.

Both characters are great examples of strength in their series. Charon is clear about his goal—protecting Haumea and serving the Evangelist—while Akaza fully embraces his role as an Upper Rank demon under Muzan.

3) Shiva (Record of Ragnarok)

Shiva is one of the anime characters like Akaza from Demon Slayer (Image via Graphinica)

Similar to his mythological counterpart that was represented in the series, Shiva from Record of Ragnarok has a thirst for brawling and fighting strong opponents to prove his strength, a personality trait thoroughly reflected in Akaza's character. Furthermore, both are straight-up hand-to-hand combat martial arts experts and rely on their sheer strength to overwhelm their opponents.

Despite their brutish display of strength, both operate on strong personal codes and refuse to back down easily. Both also show a great appreciation towards opponents who are strong and have accomplished impressive feats.

4) Toji Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Toji is one of the anime characters like Akaza from Demon Slayer (Image via Mappa)

Unlike other characters from their respective series who rely on flashy powers and techniques, Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen and Akaza rely on their brute strength and mastery of hand-to-hand combat techniques to overwhelm their opponents.

Moreover, their similarity extends to their tragic past; while Toji was born into the Zenin Clan, but was treated indifferently due to his lack of curse energy. Meanwhile, Akaza lost everyone he loved or respected to others' antics before choosing to turn into a demon.

5) Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Scar is one of the anime characters like Akaza from Demon Slayer (Image via Bones)

Coming from a traumatic past of losing their loved ones and fueling that trauma into violence, Scar from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Akaza share a very close similarity in terms of their narrative in their respective series. While Scar's family and people were slaughtered, Akaza lost his father and fiancée, Koyuki, to tragic events.

While Scar later transforms from his antagonist arc to save Amestris, starting his redemption arc, Akaza in the end refuses Muzan's influence and shows regret for his actions.

6) Grimmjow Jaegerjaques (Bleach)

Grimmjow is one of the anime characters like Akaza from Demon Slayer (Image via Pierrot)

With their insane obsession with strength and becoming the strongest, Grimmjow Jaegerjaques from the Bleach series and Akaza act recklessly and rebelliously in the face of battle.

Furthermore, while mostly arrogant and prideful, both show extreme appreciation towards strong and worthy opponents they may face. However, underneath their vicious and brutish exterior, both are quite emotional, which they mask underneath all the rage.

7) Esdeath (Akame ga Kill!)

Esdeath is one of the anime characters like Akaza from Demon Slayer (Image via White Fox)

Esdeath from Akame ga Kill! and Akaza both are antagonists, embodying the symbolization of raw strength and emotional suppression in their respective series. Both have the personal belief that strength and power are everything, and the ones with such qualities should be above everyone else.

While they both have the aforementioned twisted moral codes, they both have shown sincere love towards others who are opposite to their persona in terms of aggression and violence.

8) Garou (One Punch Man)

Garou is one of the anime characters like Akaza from Demon Slayer (Image via Madhouse)

Both Garou from the One Punch Man series and Akaza have an excessive obsession with strength and evolution, becoming battle-driven characters of their respective series who push themselves to the extreme to obtain power.

Their tragic backstories and trauma also fuel their ambitions of obtaining absolute power and becoming the strongest, while Garou was bullied throughout his childhood, Akaza lost everyone he loved in several tragic incidents.

9) Jiren (Dragon Ball Super)

Jiren is one of the anime characters like Akaza from Demon Slayer (Image via Toei Animation)

Both being powerhouse antagonists from their respective series, Jiren from Dragon Ball Super and Akaza, believe that strength is the ultimate answer to salvation, and trained themselves to become all-powerful. In their quest to obtain absolute power, both have guarded their emotions and turned completely cold.

While they play the role of antagonists, they are also very respectful towards strong opponents and honorable in fights, not relying on any tricking antics, and they aim to fight fair and square.

10) Akito Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Akito is one of the anime characters like Akaza from Demon Slayer (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Both Akito Sohma from the Fruits Basket series and Akaza are antagonists who became evil after facing several traumatic events in their lives. While Akito was born a female, she was raised, manipulated, and conditioned as a male to uphold the role of a Zodiac God. Similarly, Akaza lost everyone he loved, which led him on a dark path of revenge and hunger for power.

With passing time, both grew a belief that they need to necessarily hurt others first to prevent themselves from getting hurt by them, showing a level of abandonment issues they hold deep down within.

Final thoughts

Anime characters like Akaza from the Demon Slayer series can often be encountered in several other series, due to their nature and character arc being something that drives many people to become villains. While this list focuses on several anime characters like him, there are many more out there and will likely grow in numbers because of the popularity of the theme.

