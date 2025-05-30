10 anime characters like Kokushibo from Demon Slayer

Searching for anime characters like Kokushibo is a common trend among fans once they become acquainted with his character, which is both symbolic in the Demon Slayer series and intriguing. Being the highest-ranked member of the elite group of demons from the series, Kokushibo stands out as the definition of power.

While Kokushibo displays a stoic personality, always carrying around a weight of personality that makes others fear him, his entire character arc revolves around his hunger for power after becoming jealous of his brother. Here are some anime characters like him who are similarly, if not more, power hungry in their respective series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Madara, Aizen, and 8 other anime characters like Kokushibo from Demon Slayer

1) Dio Brando (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure)

Dio Brando is one of the anime characters like Kokushibo (Image via David Production)

Similar to Kokushibo from Demon Slayer, Dio Brando from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure had a character arc that made him give up his life as a human and turn into a vampire to achieve more power and immortality, just like Kokushibo turned into a demon.

Their similarities also extend to their combat prowess and their monstrous form they achieved after their transformation. Despite their difference in personality, Kokushibo and Dio are demon-vampire brothers from just another anime/manga verse.

2) Griffith (Berserk)

Griffith is one of the anime characters like Kokushibo (Image via GEMBA)

Griffith from Berserk and Kokushibo from Demon Slayer both had their beginning as normal humans, but turned into demonic figures through their hunger for power. While Kokushibo was a Slayer, he later turned into a demon after being consumed by his jealousy towards Yoriichi.

Similarly, Griffith became a demonic entity- Femto- after sacrificing his comrades. Their ambition to become all-powerful led them to sacrifice everything in their path, and they became emotionally detached after they turned.

3) Madara Uchiha (Naruto: Shippuden)

Madara Uchiha is one of the anime characters like Kokushibo (Image via Pierrot)

Obsessed with the concepts of power and legacy, Madara Uchiha from the Naruto series and Kokushibo from Demon Slayer gave up on everything they once had to become the most powerful being in their respective series.

They also did not hesitate to betray their ideals, such was their hunger for power and immortality. Madara betrayed the Hidden Leaf village he once helped to build because of his idealistic changes, while Kokushibo, once a part of the Demon Slayer Corps, betrayed them by becoming a demon, the very thing he used to hunt.

4) Frieza (Dragon Ball Z)

Frieza is one of the anime characters like Kokushibo (Image via TOEI Animation)

As non-human entities from their respective series, Frieza from Dragon Ball Z and Kokushibo from Demon Slayer are among the top-tier villains. While Frieza is a galactic tyrant, Kokushibo is a strong samurai who turned demon, causing massive destruction and death in their path.

While suffering from a massive superiority complex, always acting as if they hold a god status in their series, both are entities whose presence spans generations throughout the series, lingering like an evil that refuses to die.

5) Sosuke Aizen (Bleach)

Sosuke Aizen is one of the anime characters like Kokushibo (Image via Pierrot)

Having a calm and collected personality, Sosuke Aizen from the Bleach series and Kokushibo from Demon Slayer, can easily fool anyone with the complexity they hold within. Both are former allies who turned evil just for their obsession with their self-made beliefs and agendas.

For accomplishing their goals, they also transcended human limits. Aizen turned into a powerful entity after fusing with the Hogyoku, while Kokushibo became a demon to preserve his swordsmanship and become immortal. Their similarity further extends to their masterfulness in combat and the god complex they exhibit.

6) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami is one of the anime characters like Kokushibo (Image via Madhouse)

When talking about the god complex character trait of Kokushibo from Demon Slayer, it is hard to miss someone like Light Yagami from the Death Note series. Both started as normal human beings who wanted to contribute to the good of society, but eventually turned obsessed with their god complex and became evil.

Both gave up whatever humanity was left in them in the hunger for power and held great pride in their deeds, despite how evil they were, even till the very end before they died. Both tried to control their and others' destinies but failed in the end.

7) Ragyo Kiryuin (Kill la Kill)

Ragyo Kiryuin is one of the anime characters like Kokushibo (Image via Trigger)

Ragyo Kiryuin from Kill la Kill and Kokushibo from Demon Slayer gave up on their humanity to turn into non-human entities and set out for destruction. Ragyo became a bio-alien after fusing with Life Fibers, while Kokushibo received Muzan's blood, turning into a demon.

Furthermore, both are extremely emotionally detached and have betrayed others for their benefit. While Ragyo horrifically abused her own daughters, Kokushibo betrayed his brother Yoriichi and the Demon Slayer Corps by becoming a demon.

8) All for One (My Hero Academia)

All for One is one of the anime characters like Kokushibo (Image via Bones)

Both All for One from My Hero Academia and Kokushibo from Demon Slayer have stayed around for many years, taking away from others. While All for One stole others' quirks to survive for so long, Kokushibo hunted and consumes humans to keep himself revitalized.

Moreover, both had an extreme obsession with the concept of power and legacy, in the process of which, they betrayed many others and committed several heinous deeds throughout the years of their existence.

9) Ryomen Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Ryomen Sukuna is one of the anime characters like Kokushibo (Image via Mappa)

Being legendary terrifying villains from the past, Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, and Kokushibo from Demon Slayer strike fear in the hearts of their enemies with their long legacy and powerful status. Both were once human, but turned into powerful entities and chose the path of evil.

Apart from being similarly masterful in combat, Sukuna and Kokushibo are extremely emotionally detached and can, to some extent, be considered morally dead, with both lacking typical human empathy.

10) Father (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Father is one of the anime characters like Kokushibo (Image via Bones)

While they were once human, or part-human in the case of Father for Fullmetal Alchemist, and Kokushibo from Demon Slayer, they forsook their humanity in their pursuit of power, turning into monstrous entities that embody evil in their respective series.

From betraying their kin and ideals to becoming emotionally numb, both share great similarities in their character arcs. Their similarities also extend to the fact that both had regrets during their final moments.

Final thoughts

Kokushibo is one of the most iconic characters from the Demon Slayer series, not only because of his iconic appearance, but also because of his extensive narrative and intriguing personality. These serve as reasons alone for the fans to be so keen on looking up anime characters like Kokushibo from other anime series they may watch.

