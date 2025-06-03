10 anime characters like Sanemi from Demon Slayer

Fans often search for anime characters like Sanemi Shinazugawa from Demon Slayer after they are introduced to his character and become intrigued by his various personality traits.

Being one of the most short-tempered characters in the series, Sanemi often loses his cool, but is very loyal and determined, especially towards the Ubuyashiki family, despite his failure to control his anger. Sanemi is also extremely physically strong, which complements his aggressive approach to fighting. Here are some anime characters, such as Sanemi, from other popular anime titles.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Kyo Sohma, Killua, and 8 other anime characters like Sanemi from Demon Slayer

1) Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

Trending

Vegeta is one of the anime characters like Sanemi (Image via Toei Animation)

The Saiyan prince, Vegeta, from the Dragon Ball Z series, and Sanemi from Demon Slayer, are twins when it comes to anger management. While things may seem normal, it takes just one moment for them to go into rampage mode.

Furthermore, their similarities also extend to the immense physical strength they possess. While Sanemi has trained intensely and achieved the title of a Hashira, one of the strongest in his series, Vegeta constantly pushed himself throughout to defeat Goku, whom he considered his rival.

2) Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Natsu is one of the anime characters like Sanemi (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Natsu Dragneel, the main protagonist from Fairy Tail, is the true epitome of loyalty and dedication, something he has in common with Sanemi from Demon Slayer. When it comes to his duties towards his guild and his friends, Natsu jumps into battle without moments of hesitation.

Natsu and Sanemi are similar in being short-tempered and brash in the face of battle. Once they get in their zone in the face of battle, it's challenging to stop either of them until they finish the task at hand.

3) Bakugo Katsuki (My Hero Academia)

Bakugo is one of the anime characters like Sanemi from Demon Slayer (Image via Bones)

Bakugo Katsuki from the My Hero Academia series has many traits similar to Sanemi Shinazugawa, more than fans might think. The most notable is their short-temperedness when it comes to anyone talking back to them.

Furthermore, Bakugo and Sanemi are both assertive when it comes to fighting. They both like to push themselves to their limits and give it their all for winning a fight, which also reflects in the massive moments of the series, like Sanemi's fights in the Infinity Castle and Bakugo's fight in the Final War arc, against Shigaraki.

4) Kyo Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Kyo Sohma is one of the anime characters like Sanemi (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kyo Sohma from Fruits Basket and Sanemi Shinazugawa from Demon Slayer have a similar brashness and short-temperedness, which reflect throughout the series. However, their anger is a mask to hide intimate feelings of loneliness and wanting to be seen and accepted.

Despite how things may be for Kyo, he holds himself responsible for protecting Tohru. On the same breath, Sanemi's immense dedication and loyalty to the Demon Slayer Corps are something that pushes him to be a protector of mankind against the demons.

5) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Edward is one of the anime characters like Sanemi from Demon Slayer (Image via Bones)

Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist is determined to go to any lengths for his brother Alphonse. They are also considered one of the best shonen sibling pairs in existence. Similar to Edward, Sanemi also has his undying loyalty to the Corps. While he may not show it directly, deep down, he also loves his brother, Genya, immensely.

Their similarity also extends to their short temper and arrogance in battle; they both have shown moments of vulnerability in the series, which is a way to mask their true personality.

6) Killua Zoldyck (Hunter X Hunter)

Killua is one of the anime characters like Sanemi (Image via Madhouse)

Killua Zoldyck from Hunter X Hunter and Sanemi Sinazugawa from Demon Slayer share more similarities than one might think. From a strong sibling bond to the absolute epitome of aggression in the face of battle, both are very similar.

Similar to the love and care Sanemi has for his brother Genya, Killua has for his sister Alluka. Trained fighters from a very young age, both are extremely aggressive and often brash when it comes to making choices in the face of battle, and would jump at the first opening they see.

7) Ban (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Ban is one of the anime characters like Sanemi from Demon Slayer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With both Ban from The Seven Deadly Sins and Sanemi from Demon Slayer suffering tragic events in their past, they have strengthened themselves with a stern exterior that is usually a mask for their vulnerability and emotional fragility. Despite their hostile and aggressive personality traits, deep down, they have immense loyalty.

When it comes to fighting, both are equally unhinged and show extreme aggression and will push themselves to the extreme limits to achieve their task at hand.

8) Toshiro Hitsugaya (Bleach)

Toshiro Hitsugaya is one of the anime characters like Sanemi (Image via Pierrot)

Toshiro Hitsugaya from the Bleach series and Sanemi Shinazugawa from Demon Slayer are individuals with a stern exterior, but have intense emotions within them. Both are also very dedicated and loyal to their duties; Sanemi as a Hashira for the Corps, and Hitsugaya as a captain of the Gotei 13 squads.

They also show similar tendencies to protect and care for their loved ones quietly. While Hitsugaya deeply cares for Momo Hinamori and Sanemi for Genya, they do not show it on the outside. Furthermore, both are young warriors who weigh the world on their shoulders.

9) Ryuko Matoi (Kill la Kill)

Ryuko Matoi is one of the anime characters like Sanemi from Demon Slayer (Image via Trigger)

Using their anger and short temper as an exterior to make their family tragedy is something both Ryuko Matoi from Kill la Kill and Sanemi Shinazugawa from Demon Slayer do to carry out their tasks and duties. They have also shown a similarity in tendency to push away their loved ones to protect them.

While both are brash and reckless in fights, they have shown time and time again how skilled they are as fighters, achieving impressive feats in their respective series.

10) Guts (Berserk)

Guts is one of the anime characters like Sanemi (Image via Gemba)

A list about anime characters like Sanemi Shinazugawa from Demon Slayer would be incomplete without the mention of Guts from the Berserk series. The best way to describe both the characters' binding factor would be simply referring to them as born into violence, forged by trauma.

They both have a huge persona of aggressiveness and brashness when it comes to combat, while also being extremely skilled at what they do. Both have also shown their sense of duty and loyalty when they both showed the choice of choosing others over themselves in several instances from their respective series.

Final thoughts

Anime characters like Sanemi from Demon Slayer are both very aggressive and emotionally guarded characters, who, while possessing a strong sense of duty and loyalty, push themselves to the extreme for their goals. While this list focuses on a few of the said characters, there are many more from different anime series who are very similar to Sanemi as well.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More