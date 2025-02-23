The only problem with Mitsuri's character is Demon Slayer fans' reduction of it

Introduced in Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc, Mitsuri Kanroji is the current love hashira. She was first featured fighting the spawns of the upper-rank four demon, Gyokko. Along with Muichiro, the mist hashira, Mitsuri was the main feature of this arc.

Mitsuri Kanroji is portrayed as an emotional and passionate character while being powerful and competent. She has played the role of a hashira to its extreme, serving as a pillar of strength and compassion, however, some fans seem to focus on her and criticize her for one reason.

Demon Slayer's Mitsuri Kanroji and her flaw

Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Despite being a hard worker and accomplishing multiple feats in the anime, a lot of the community has found her flawed in her character design. Mitsuri is designed to wear the same uniform style as the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps; however, her uniform has been a bit too revealing, especially in the upper regions.

Many people from the community, even her fandom, have criticized her whilst leaving aside all her other feats. She has shown an incredible display of personality during her screen time in the anime but has fallen to the subject of objectification, as seen before in many other animes.

Mitsuri is one of the most beautiful female characters in the anime for her looks and personality. She is a passionate and fun-loving girl with many more skills to show than what the fandom has focused on. She is also one of the only few characters who has cleared the final selection under a mere six months of training.

Mitsuri Kanroji with her Nichiren sword (Image via Ufotable)

She has also displayed great power and strength during her fight sequences during the Swordsmith Village arc, going toe to toe with her foes. She possesses enhanced flexibility, immense speed and reflexes, immense strength, and a high stamina level. Paired with her whip-alike Nichiren sword, she displayed a swordsmanship almost as beautiful as a dance.

Mitsuri is a well-rounded character who has displayed both the softer and fun-loving side of a person and the fierce and enduring side of a person. The gender of a person should not determine how she will develop herself, and Mitsuri should not be treated as just another eye candy in the anime.

Despite fighting against an upper-rank demon and multiple other demons, she is still not viewed as a potential personality by her fanbase. The one physical appearance of her character keeps coming up and reduces her down in her universe.

Final thoughts

Mitsuri Kanroji is yet another female character under the pretense of objectification. Unlike other female characters from the Demon Slayer universe, Mitsuri seems to be the bigger victim only due to her appearance. The same phenomenon has been repeated whenever any anime character has been seen to show some flesh.

Despite all the objectification and character reduction she has received from her fandom or in general, Mitsuri is undoubtedly one of the more iconic characters from the anime. It is not just because she is soft-spoken and emotional, but also because she is a powerful Hashira.

