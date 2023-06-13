Demon Slayer Season 3: Mitsuri's backstory is a powerful commentary on women's struggle

Demon Slayer season 3 has had its share of ups and downs, but if there is one thing that it has done right so far, that has been the backstories of the two Hashira who have appeared in the Swordsmith Village arc. Mist Hashira Tuikito Muichiro’s backstory was done a lot of justice, with extra elements being added.

Now, the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, has received a similar treatment with her own backstory.

Just like Muichiro’s past, Mitsuri’s is also sad and painful, but hits home with some of the challenges that women have to go through when it comes to society’s standards and expectations. And that gives a lot of value to her character and her journey, which is going to be explored here.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3.

Mitsuri's past struggles were shown on Demon Slayer season 3

Mitsuri grew up in a very healthy and loving family and she had a couple of traits that made her stand out: not only did she have a surprising amount of physical strength from an early age, but she also had a massive appetite, which often led her to eating more than even her entire family combined. While she was very loved and nurtured by her family, things started to get complicated as she grew older.

Much like it happened with Muichiro’s story, Demon Slayer season 3 added a few more scenes to Mitsuri’s past, including her beating a few men in arm wrestling while her father was watching. Her hair, which was initially black, turned pink after eating way too many sakura mochis, thus leading to her current look.

However, by the time she turned seventeen, she struggled to find a man because her strength and appetite were not viewed as ladylike. She even had an engagement that was called off because the man in question argued that “only a cow or a bear” would marry her, putting a huge dent in Mitsuri’s confidence and self-esteem.

Demon Slayer season 3 and the commentary on society's expectations from women

Before her intended marriage was called off, Mitsuri dyed her hair black and tried to hide her strength, which was the cause of a lot of insecurities and sadness for her. She eventually joined the Demon Slayer Corps after being rejected by her fiancé, in the hopes of helping others and finding a strong man who wouldn’t judge her.

Eventually, as the recent episodes in Demon Slayer season 3 have shown, she met Iguro Obanai, one of the Hashira, who accepted and loved her for who she is, which helped Mitsuri greatly to love herself in the process.

And her journey, which is perhaps not as traumatic as Muichiro's, helps to drop a few comments on a real struggle that women in real life face, especially when it comes to the expectations and perceptions of society.

While Mitsuri is very feminine, sweet, caring, and, at times, silly - traits traditionally associated positively with women - her superhuman strength and appetite were perceived as not ladylike and led to a lot of rejection.

Mitsuri shows that every person can be rejected and humiliated for unique traits that are no better or worse than others. She was criticized and put down simply for being herself, but as time went on, after joining the Corps out of her own volition, she found love in others and discovered self-love as well.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer season 3 might not go down in history as the best in the franchise but it definitely did a lot of justice to the backstory of the two Hashira, Muichiro and Mitsuri, with the latter, in particular, being a standout example that can be seen in real life.

Mitsuri’s journey to self-worth and being appreciated for who she is by others is something that a lot of people, especially women, can connect and relate to.

