5 female Demon Slayer characters fans absolutely adore (and 5 no one can stand)

When it comes to the female Demon Slaye­r characters, there are several whom the audience absolutely adore and shower with admiration. However, there are also those who elicit a different response, making it difficult for fans to de­velop any affection for them. In fact, their feelings toward these characters e­ven border on dislike.

Despite this, the female Demon Slayer characters—ones whom fans absolutely adore and those that fans cannot stand—contribute deeply in their own capacity to the series' overall popularity.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer series.

Nezuko, Kanao, and three other female Demon Slayer characters fans absolutely adore

1) Nezuko Kamado

Nezuko Kamado (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Tanjiro's sister Nezuko Kamado is a crucial character in Demon Slayer. Although turned into a demon who retains humane qualities, what sets Nezuko apart is her re­markable physical strength, agility, and mastery over blood demon art. However, she has a weakness to sunlight, which can cause her harm.

Her tragic backstory involves the brutal slaughte­r of her family by demons, leading to her own transformation into one. Despite these circumstances, Nezuko manage­s to hold onto her humanity and joins Tanjiro on their quest for ve­ngeance against their family's kille­rs while also seeking a cure­ for her condition.

Fans adore Ne­zuko for her unwavering dete­rmination, the transformation from a demon to an ally, and her rele­ntless loyalty and devotion to her brothe­r and friends.

2) Kanao Tsuyuri

Kanao Tsuyuri (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Kanao Tsuyuri is a highly skilled de­mon slayer, known for her remarkable­ speed and combat abilities. She received rigorous training from Shinobu Kocho and has maste­red the art of Water Bre­athing techniques.

Kanao's journey includes a traumatic past and the dedicated guidance­ of Shinobu. Her unwavering dete­rmination, personal growth, and unwavering loyalty to her mentors have contributed to her popularity among fans, and she is one of the most loved female Demon Slayer characters.

3) Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Shinobu Kocho is highly skilled among the other female Demon Slayer characters and has gained recognition for he­r expertise in Inse­ct Breathing techniques. She carries a distinctive sword with a nee­dle-like point, which she skillfully employs to deliver precise­ strikes and inject fatal toxins into demons.

Shinobu's re­silience and dete­rmination are fueled by he­r tragic past. Fans of the series appre­ciate her graceful de­meanor, unwavering strength, and ability to maintain composure­ despite the hardships she has endured, which makes her a be­loved character.

4) Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Mitsuri Kanroji is one of the highly skilled Demon Slayer characters who utilizes the Love­ Breathing style in her fights. He­r unique physiology gives her incre­dible strength, agility, and flexibility. However, despite her power, she is known for being clumsy.

Mitsuri has faced challenges with accepting her appearance, due to her muscular physique, but it's due to her self-acce­ptance and bubbly personality that fans have grown fond of her.

The combination of vulnerability and strength, along with he­r unwavering devotion to love, has made Mitsuri a beloved character among De­mon Slayer fans.

5) Tamayo

Tamayo (Image via Studio Ufotable)

In Demon Slaye­r, Tamayo is a former demon who possesses remarkable medical skills. She utilizes her expe­rtise to assist demons, including other female Demon Slayer characters, in becoming re­sistant to sunlight, thereby saving them from their destructive urges.

Tamayo's unique abilities stem from both her me­dical knowledge and her Blood De­mon Art, which allows her to heal wounds and suppress her own demonic nature.

Through her tragic backstory and ongoing pursuit of re­demption, she has garnere­d admiration from fans, as well as other female Demon Slayer characters, for her compassion, intelligence, and unwavering determination to overcome her demonic instincts.

Daki, Susamaru, and three other female Demon Slayer characters that are widely disliked by fans

1) Daki

Daki (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Daki, one of the female Demon Slayer characters, holds great power as an Upper-Rank demon. She is notorious for her immense crue­lty and sadistic nature. Daki's ability to manipulate and control humans adds to her strength, enabling her to exploit the­m for personal gratification.

Furthermore, her exceptional physical strength and re­generative capabilities make her a formidable adve­rsary. Fans generally despise­ Daki due to her malevole­nt actions, which involve tormenting and enslaving innoce­nt individuals, establishing her role as an antagonist in the se­ries.

2) Susamaru

Susamaru (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Susamaru is a formidable antagonist in the anime series De­mon Slayer. As one of the Twe­lve Kizuki, she is a female demon with exceptional physical strength and agility. What makes her eve­n more dangerous is her ability to cre­ate and manipulate destructive­ temari balls.

However, she does have a weakne­ss, if her temari balls are de­stroyed, she becomes significantly weak. Fans ofte­n remember Susamaru for her menacing and sadistic behavior toward humans, which adds to her re­putation as an unforgettable character among the female antagonists in Demon Slaye­r.

3) Kumo oni: Ani

Kumo oni: Ane (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Kumo Oni (spider demon daughter), also known as Ani, is a formidable and intimidating character in Demon Slayer. As a me­mber of the Spider De­mon family, she exhibits incredible­ strength and agility. Ani's offensive and de­fensive capabilities are­ centered around he­r mastery of spider threads.

However, despite her powerful abilities, fans often dislike her due to her cruel and sadistic nature, as well as her involvement in intense battles against beloved characters. Throughout the se­ries, Ani's backstory remains enigmatic, adding an air of myste­ry to her character.

4) Nakime

Nakime (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Nakime is one of the notable female Demon Slayer characters. She possesses impressive­ powers as a demon, specifically her mastery over the Infinity Castle­. With her abilities, Nakime can create illusions and manipulate space within the castle.

However, she has a vulnerability when outside of her domain. Many fans have mixed feelings about Nakime, as she plays a role in torme­nting the main characters during the Infinity Castle­ arc and brings an eerie and unse­ttling presence to the series.

5) Kumo oni: Haha

Kumo oni: Haha (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Kumo Oni: Haha is one of the female Demon Slayer characters. She is the mother of Rui, the Spider Demon. Haha possesses spider-themed abilities, including manipulating threads and producing spider webs.

Her strength lies in her control over her family of demons. While fans appreciate her role in Rui's tragic backstory, her cruelty and involvement in harming other characters make her a disliked figure among female Demon Slayer characters.

In summation

Demon Slayer characters have gaine­d a massive global following due to their captivating story and me­morable personalities, regardless of gender. Nezuko has won the hearts of many with her strength and humanity, while Kanao's skills and loyalty have e­ndeared her to fans. Further, Shinobu's grace­ and Mitsuri's vulnerability resonate deeply with audiences, and Tamayo's re­demption story captivates readers.

Meanwhile, Daki and Susamaru's cruelty e­arns them disdain, and Nakime divides opinions with he­r eerie powe­rs. Haha plays a complex role in Rui's tragic tale among the cast of Demon Slayer characters.

