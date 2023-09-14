5 female Demon Slayer characters fans absolutely adore (and 5 no one can stand)

Demon Slayer characters have gained a massive global following due to their captivating backstories and unforgettable personalities. The diverse cast of Demon Slayer, both male and female, have therefore left a lasting impact on fans of the series.
When it comes to the female Demon Slayer characters, there are several whom the audience absolutely adore and shower with admiration. However, there are also those who elicit a different response, making it difficult for fans to develop any affection for them. In fact, their feelings toward these characters even border on dislike.
Despite this, the female Demon Slayer characters—ones whom fans absolutely adore and those that fans cannot stand—contribute deeply in their own capacity to the series' overall popularity.
Nezuko, Kanao, and three other female Demon Slayer characters fans absolutely adore
1) Nezuko Kamado
Tanjiro's sister Nezuko Kamado is a crucial character in Demon Slayer. Although turned into a demon who retains humane qualities, what sets Nezuko apart is her remarkable physical strength, agility, and mastery over blood demon art. However, she has a weakness to sunlight, which can cause her harm.
Her tragic backstory involves the brutal slaughter of her family by demons, leading to her own transformation into one. Despite these circumstances, Nezuko manages to hold onto her humanity and joins Tanjiro on their quest for vengeance against their family's killers while also seeking a cure for her condition.
Fans adore Nezuko for her unwavering determination, the transformation from a demon to an ally, and her relentless loyalty and devotion to her brother and friends.
2) Kanao Tsuyuri
Kanao Tsuyuri is a highly skilled demon slayer, known for her remarkable speed and combat abilities. She received rigorous training from Shinobu Kocho and has mastered the art of Water Breathing techniques.
Kanao's journey includes a traumatic past and the dedicated guidance of Shinobu. Her unwavering determination, personal growth, and unwavering loyalty to her mentors have contributed to her popularity among fans, and she is one of the most loved female Demon Slayer characters.
3) Shinobu Kocho
Shinobu Kocho is highly skilled among the other female Demon Slayer characters and has gained recognition for her expertise in Insect Breathing techniques. She carries a distinctive sword with a needle-like point, which she skillfully employs to deliver precise strikes and inject fatal toxins into demons.
Shinobu's resilience and determination are fueled by her tragic past. Fans of the series appreciate her graceful demeanor, unwavering strength, and ability to maintain composure despite the hardships she has endured, which makes her a beloved character.
4) Mitsuri Kanroji
Mitsuri Kanroji is one of the highly skilled Demon Slayer characters who utilizes the Love Breathing style in her fights. Her unique physiology gives her incredible strength, agility, and flexibility. However, despite her power, she is known for being clumsy.
Mitsuri has faced challenges with accepting her appearance, due to her muscular physique, but it's due to her self-acceptance and bubbly personality that fans have grown fond of her.
The combination of vulnerability and strength, along with her unwavering devotion to love, has made Mitsuri a beloved character among Demon Slayer fans.
5) Tamayo
In Demon Slayer, Tamayo is a former demon who possesses remarkable medical skills. She utilizes her expertise to assist demons, including other female Demon Slayer characters, in becoming resistant to sunlight, thereby saving them from their destructive urges.
Tamayo's unique abilities stem from both her medical knowledge and her Blood Demon Art, which allows her to heal wounds and suppress her own demonic nature.
Through her tragic backstory and ongoing pursuit of redemption, she has garnered admiration from fans, as well as other female Demon Slayer characters, for her compassion, intelligence, and unwavering determination to overcome her demonic instincts.
Daki, Susamaru, and three other female Demon Slayer characters that are widely disliked by fans
1) Daki
Daki, one of the female Demon Slayer characters, holds great power as an Upper-Rank demon. She is notorious for her immense cruelty and sadistic nature. Daki's ability to manipulate and control humans adds to her strength, enabling her to exploit them for personal gratification.
Furthermore, her exceptional physical strength and regenerative capabilities make her a formidable adversary. Fans generally despise Daki due to her malevolent actions, which involve tormenting and enslaving innocent individuals, establishing her role as an antagonist in the series.
2) Susamaru
Susamaru is a formidable antagonist in the anime series Demon Slayer. As one of the Twelve Kizuki, she is a female demon with exceptional physical strength and agility. What makes her even more dangerous is her ability to create and manipulate destructive temari balls.
However, she does have a weakness, if her temari balls are destroyed, she becomes significantly weak. Fans often remember Susamaru for her menacing and sadistic behavior toward humans, which adds to her reputation as an unforgettable character among the female antagonists in Demon Slayer.
3) Kumo oni: Ani
Kumo Oni (spider demon daughter), also known as Ani, is a formidable and intimidating character in Demon Slayer. As a member of the Spider Demon family, she exhibits incredible strength and agility. Ani's offensive and defensive capabilities are centered around her mastery of spider threads.
However, despite her powerful abilities, fans often dislike her due to her cruel and sadistic nature, as well as her involvement in intense battles against beloved characters. Throughout the series, Ani's backstory remains enigmatic, adding an air of mystery to her character.
4) Nakime
Nakime is one of the notable female Demon Slayer characters. She possesses impressive powers as a demon, specifically her mastery over the Infinity Castle. With her abilities, Nakime can create illusions and manipulate space within the castle.
However, she has a vulnerability when outside of her domain. Many fans have mixed feelings about Nakime, as she plays a role in tormenting the main characters during the Infinity Castle arc and brings an eerie and unsettling presence to the series.
5) Kumo oni: Haha
Kumo Oni: Haha is one of the female Demon Slayer characters. She is the mother of Rui, the Spider Demon. Haha possesses spider-themed abilities, including manipulating threads and producing spider webs.
Her strength lies in her control over her family of demons. While fans appreciate her role in Rui's tragic backstory, her cruelty and involvement in harming other characters make her a disliked figure among female Demon Slayer characters.
Demon Slayer characters have gained a massive global following due to their captivating story and memorable personalities, regardless of gender.
Meanwhile, Daki and Susamaru's cruelty earns them disdain, and Nakime divides opinions with her eerie powers. Haha plays a complex role in Rui's tragic tale among the cast of Demon Slayer characters.
