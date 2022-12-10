Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 11 is set to be released on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 12:00 am JST.

After Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama began his assault and let his emotions take over him, fans watched with broken hearts as Teruki Hanazawa did everything he could to save his rival. However, it wasn’t enough, thereby setting up Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 11’s highly anticipated fight between Mob and Toichiro Suzuki, former leader of Claw.

While no spoiler information is currently available, Suzuki’s dropping into Seasoning City at the end of the last episode all but guarantees the two will fight one another.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 11 while speculating on what to expect.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 11 set to begin Toichiro Suzuki vs. Mob rematch from Season 2

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 11 is set to begin airing on Japanese television on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. For most international viewers, this translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Select international audiences will also see the episode released in the extremely early morning hours of Thursday, December 15, 2022, just like Japanese audiences.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after it airs in Japan, per simulcasting guidelines. An English dub of the episode will also be made available alongside the Japanese dub’s release.

The episode is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Wednesday, December 14

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 14

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Wednesday, December 14

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, December 14

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, December 14

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Wednesday, December 14

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Thursday, December 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Thursday, December 15

What to expect (speculative)

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 11 will likely see Toichiro Suzuki versus Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama in all its glory. This highly anticipated fight was suddenly teased at the end of the previous episode without warning. Hopefully, it lives up to the expectations fans have, but this is rarely an issue when it comes to the series.

The rest of the episode could go a number of different ways. One unlikely event is additional cameos in the style of what fans have seen in the previous two episodes. With Episode 11 and Episode 12 set to be the final episodes of the series overall, the spotlight will likely be on Mob and Mob alone.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 11 may also see Reigen Arataka or Ritsu Kageyama make their way to Mob to comfort him. Both were seen realizing what was happening to Mob in the previous episode, suggesting that they will indeed take action. The two are also the closest people to Mob in the series overall, which means that they’ll likely be the ones to try and comfort him.

