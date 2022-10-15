Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Fans are all set for the arrival of Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3 after last week’s fantastic episode, which saw near-universal praise from fans.

The previous installment exemplified the perfect balance of action, comedy, and sentiment, which the series is known for. It was a near-perfect episode in the eyes of many fans.

However, this memorable effort from the smash-hit series has only led fans to clamor for more, with Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3 being a trending discussion on social media. While no story information is available for the upcoming episode, fans at least know exactly when the next installment will be available to watch.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all release info for Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3, as well as what to expect and more.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3 title teases a potential meltdown from Mob with use of “100%” in title

Release date and time, where to watch

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3, formally entitled “Getting Carried Away ~100%~,” is set to be released sometime on Wednesday, October 18, 2022, for most international viewers.

Domestic Japanese fans and select international fans will instead see the episode premiere in the early morning hours of Thursday, October 19, 2022.

International fans can stream the series on Crunchyroll, where the episode will be available to view roughly an hour after initially premiering in Japan. An English dub for the episode will be available to stream at the same time that the original Japanese dub with English subtitles will be made available.

The episode is set to be streamable on Crunchyroll at the following times and dates for corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 9:00 am PST (October 18)

Eastern Time: 12:00 pm EST (October 18)

British Time: 5:00 pm BST (October 18)

European Time: 6:00 pm CEST (October 18)

Indian time: 9:30 pm IST (October 18)

Philippine Time: 12:00 am PHT (October 19)

Japanese Standard Time: 1:00 am JST (October 19)

Australia Time: 1:30 am ACST (October 19)

What to expect (speculative)

As mentioned earlier, the official episode title of Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3 is “Getting Carried Away ~100%~.” This seemingly suggests that Mob’s stress levels will reach 100% in the episode. With his stress levels last seen somewhere in the 40s, it isn’t entirely out of the question for them to shoot up to 100% in such a short time.

However, such a reality would beg the question of what could realistically set Mob off so much, whether in Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3 or otherwise. Based on the previous two episodes, the most likely candidate appears to have something to do with Mob’s school life, potentially even his Career Evaluation Survey.

Mob might just have a discussion with Reigen about his future, which he seemingly wanted to do in the previous episode. This discussion could very well be the trigger. This could happen due to Reigen misspeaking and telling Mob something he doesn’t particularly want to hear or enjoy hearing.

On the flip side, it could be Mob’s teacher or parents who will set him off by talking to him about the Career Evaluation Survey. A discussion could easily turn into an argument if Mob’s general easy-going nature is mistaken for a lack of investment into his own future and the current assignment.

However, this is all speculative as of writing, with no story information for Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3 available. Fans will have to watch the episode upon release this coming Wednesday to see what potentially triggers Mob.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

