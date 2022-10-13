Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2: Mob's independence grows, a new character introduced, and more

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 was released on Crunchyroll at 12 pm EDT on Wednesday, October 12, finally arriving after a week’s wait from fans. With the last episode’s focus seemingly being on Mob and his Career Evaluation Survey, fans were curious to see how that storyline would progress with the season’s second episode.

Some fans, however, theorized that Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 would instead lean away from the Career Path Survey plotline. While no fans were concrete on exactly what may do this, it is clear from the opening scenes of Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 that there are some key differences from the season premiere.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 sees character growth for Mob amidst Yokai-centric, unpredictable events

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2: An annoying introduction

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 begins with the typical intro monologue, only with a few key differences from the previous episode. The final scene of various espers appearing shows new faces, who are shortly revealed to be Yokai Hunters instead of espers. This explains the episode’s official title, Yokai Hunter Amakusa Haruaki Appears! ~The Thread of a Hundred Demons!!~

In any case, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 begins with one of the aforementioned Yokai Hunters expressing relief that he’s arrived at the city with the “Divine Tree.” As the episode begins playing its opening theme, he prepares to draw his sword while questioning what monstrosities could await him.

After returning from the opening theme, the episode takes viewers into Mob’s classroom, where he and others are singled out for not having put a job down for the haunted house. Mob, along with others, is put in charge of costumes, which they begin discussing in the next scene.

The group, besides Mob, decides to just do sheets with holes, but Mob questions if this is okay and if they should put in more effort. When asked for an alternative idea, Mob cannot come up with anything, instead, he mutters away unintelligibly. His stress levels are then revealed to be at 22%.

The episode then shifts perspective to Ritsu Kageyama, Mob’s younger brother, who is also discussing assignments for an upcoming school event. He questions the group’s apparent leader by pointing out that they’re being slightly extreme this year with festivities. The examples he gives are a concert likely to create an issue with the local neighborhood and a cross-dressing cafe.

Ritsu’s concerns are swiftly brushed away by both the leader and the rest of the group, as the narrator explains time has passed until roughly two weeks before the school festival. Mob expresses concern that things have been going smoothly, as the scene quickly transitions to Reigen, worrying about driving traffic to his website, and Serizawa, who brings him tea.

Serizawa then talks to Reigen about taking night school, requiring him to be off by 4 pm every day. Reigen approves this situation, saying he’s got Mob so he can figure it out while wondering where Dimple is and saying he should’ve put a leash on him. The Yokai Hunter from earlier is seen introducing himself as the titular Amakusa Haruaki.

He practices this several times before walking into Reigen’s office, where he and Serizawa are shocked to have been barged in on like this. Haruaki says that he hunts “those who writhe in the shadows” and that he came to this city to stop “the incident” before it even starts. An annoyed Reigen explains he has an appointment with a client soon, asking Haruaki to wait outside.

Serizawa comments on how unique of a character Haruaki is, prompting Reigen to look outside and see the Yokai Hunter being questioned by police, saying he’ll get taken downtown. Reigen tells Serizawa they should take a break, but before the door closes from his client leaving, Haruaki returns.

Haruaki brings up a group he calls “the dark army,” saying that the “vortex of madness” is spreading and that they have to “break free from this cycle of sadness.” He asks Reigen to assist him but emphasizes that he’s not a client. However, when attempting to elaborate, he sheepishly reemphasizes his hunting the evil in the darkness, setting Reigen off for using buzzwords all the time.

Reigen continues his rant, saying he doesn’t have time for nonsense and that Haruaki needs to tell him what he wants or leave. Haruaki begins by explaining that there are Yokai who threaten daily peace and happiness and that he’s a Yokai Hunter who “rends these Yokai forevermore.” He explains he traveled to seasoning city after sensing a Yokai presence.

He continues, saying his current target is the Hundred Demons, an evil Yokai horde who wants to resurrect the Great Yokai King by stealing as much energy as possible. According to Haruaki, this presence grows stronger by the day and worries him. He explains that he can’t go to the police due to the Firearms and Swords Control Act, asking Reigen for assistance as a result.

Reigen instead emphasizes he doesn’t have time for this while running his business, prompting Haruaki to offer a million yen as a consultation fee. Haruaki hilariously explains he has wealthy parents who support his lifestyle, sending Reigen into an enthusiastic frenzy where he mimics the exact phrasing and buzz words he criticized Haruaki for earlier.

Nevertheless, Haruaki expresses joy at having made a friend, lamenting his fighting solo this entire time. Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 then sees Mob enter the office, trying to talk to Reigen about something but instead being taken along for this latest job. Haruaki apologizes to Mob, saying he should stay behind, but Reigen disputes this, saying he’ll be fine.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2: Yokai hunting begins

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 then sees the foursome walking around Seasoning City, going from one dud spot to another. Reigen begins questioning if Haruaki is just a cosplayer but emphasizes that he doesn’t care as long as he gets paid. Haruaki then suddenly points to a nearby building as having a “very faint presence of a demonic aura.”

While Reigen points out that he and Mob have exorcized a spirit from this building before, Mob is muttering about how there’s “not much time” and only “two weeks left” for costumes. Serizawa cuts in, saying he also senses weird energy coming from the building. This prompts the group to head inside, with a still-distracted Mob tailing behind. Mob’s stress levels are at 31% as they enter.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 then sees the group discussing how the atmosphere has changed, with Haruaki blaming Yokai. Reigen questions if there really are Yokai here, beginning to give some legitimacy to Haruaki’s claims. As the group walks forward, Serizawa points out that the ground is covered in roots.

Reigen points out how nervous Haruaki looks, who explains that he has only fought Yokai one-on-one, and even then, it was a life-or-death situation that took three days of fighting. Reigen screams out after touching the wall and realizing it’s slimy, giving Mob the idea of hanging konjac in the Haunted House to scare people.

Haruaki then points out that the path they took has been blocked off, prompting a calm Serizawa (who is more relaxed in the dark, confined spaces) to point out their need to defeat whatever did it. Mob continues muttering to himself about the Haunted House, as Reigen points out they have no choice but to move forward, teasing the nervous Haruaki in the process.

One of the yokai tries to sneak up on Reigen, but Haruaki thankfully blocks the beast in time before attempting to launch an attack with his Holy Blade. After a long-winded introduction, the sword hilariously snaps in half on the first strike, prompting Serizawa to save the day with a blade made of business cards.

He points out that it’s basically like a normal exorcism as Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 sees the group rushed by dozens of Yokai. Reigen hilariously launches a Salt Splash attack at one of the Yokai before saying it’s all up to Mob and Serizawa now. Hilariously, even in the heat of battle, Mob is still coming up with ideas for the Haunted House, as Serizawa takes out several Yokai at once with ease.

Mob then thinks that maybe destroying ghosts would be something kids would enjoy, dealing with a Yokai behind him in the process. Haruaki then begins panicking as four pairs of red eyes appear, calling them the Four Generals of the Hundred Demons. Behind them, in a mummified form, is the Great Demon King.

The group begins worrying, seemingly out of their depth with these new opponents. Hilariously, Mob is still worrying more about the Haunted House than their current predicament, with his stress levels now at 42% as he and Serizawa begin fighting the foes before them.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 then shows a fantastic action sequence, as Mob and Serizawa clean house with the supposed Four Demon Generals. Haruaki is amazed and, admittedly, envious of such power, but Reigen emphasizes that it’s not that incredible to them.

The Great Demon King returns in full-fledged form, congratulating the group for their achievements. He emphasizes that they’ll be unable to beat him, as Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 quickly zooms in on Mob before transitioning into the deceased, beaten head of the Great Demon King.

An impressed Haruaki tries to recruit Mob and Serizawa to work for him, prompting Reigen to get involved and stop the recruiting. However, the two express that they are busy with other pursuits, prompting Reigen to pompously point out to Haruaki that he can’t manipulate everyone with money.

However, this hilariously backfires, as Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 sees Haruaki take the criticism as him making a mistake by paying Reigen. As Reigen tries to fix this situation, he sees Serizawa and Mob staring at him, quickly changing his attitude. He then tries to take a picture of the decapitated head of the Great Demon King, giving Mob an idea in the process.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 then sees Reigen and company saying their goodbyes to Haruaki shortly before Mob says he has something to do. When asking Mob what he wanted to talk about, the young boy says he figured it out on his own, shocking Reigen as a result. Meanwhile, at home, Mob calls his groupmates and says he has an idea for the costumes, requesting a meeting early tomorrow morning.

Episode 2 then sees Mob’s group hard at work on the Great Demon King costume before the scene transitions to the day of the Cultural Fair. The narrator explains that Mob and Inukawa’s costume got a lackluster response but that no one complained about it either.

The scene then sees Reigen going through the haunted house, eventually coming across the Great Demon King costume. He calls it a freaky design and throws some salt as Mob and his group mates express how happy they are for executing Mob’s idea. In the next scene, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 sees Ritsu, in a maid costume, serving customers their drinks.

Sho Suzuki then enters the cafe, talking with Ritsu and saying his outfit looks good on him, even if it is “one hell of a getup.” Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 then transitions to Reigen’s office at nighttime, where he’s updated the website to show his office’s being responsible for defeating the Great Demon King. Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 ends here, revealing the next episode’s title to be Getting Carried Away ~100%~.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 conclusion

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 was certainly an exciting episode that changed the series’ typical formula when approaching episodic storylines. The introduction of an outside third party in the form of Amakusa Haruaki made for an interesting episode dynamics-wise between Reigen’s group and Haruaki.

It also further served to build out the world, confirming the existence of Yokai Hunters as well as groups of Yokai. Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 was also an intriguing episode for Mob, who somewhat grew as a character despite not being in the spotlight. However, this is the game’s name for the series up to this point, so it’s not too surprising.

Overall, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 2 seemingly wrapped up the major school-related plot points for now, with the next episode apparently set to show Mob reaching 100% stress levels. However, fans will have to wait and see if this is the case in next week’s episode.

