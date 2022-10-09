Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

After the series’ highly-anticipated premiere last week, fans are already clamoring for any information they can get on Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 2.

While the first episode did seemingly break from tradition in terms of Reigen and Mob’s dynamic, fans still seemed incredibly pleased with what they say, raving about it online.

No spoiler information is available for Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 2, but fans do know the release information for the upcoming installment. Additionally, there are a few directions fans can expect the next episode to take.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 2 likely set to continue Career Path Survey storyline, build Mob’s stress in process

Fans can expect Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 2 to premiere on Thursday, October 12, at 12 am JST. Exact times will vary based on specific regions and time zones, but will generally range from mid-morning to late evening on October 11 and 12, depending on the countries.

International fans can stream the series on Crunchyroll, both in Japanese with English subtitles and in an English dub after the episode premieres in Japan. Like most Crunchyroll titles, there seems to be a one-hour delay from the Japanese premiere to being available to stream.

The episode is set to be streamable on Crunchyroll at the following times and dates for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 9 am PST (October 11)

Eastern Time: 12 pm EST (October 11)

British Time: 5 pm BST (October 11)

European Time: 6 pm CEST (October 11)

Indian time: 9:30 pm IST (October 11)

Philippine Time: 12 am PHT (October 12)

Japanese Standard Time: 1 am JST (October 12)

Australia Time: 1:30 am ACST (October 12)

What to expect (speculative)

As briefly discussed above, the most likely scenario fans will see unfold in Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 2 is the continuation of the Career Path Survey arc. This will potentially see Mob’s stress levels rise further, with the episode ending on his stress level rising to 18%.

This is noticeably a somewhat faster ascension in his stress levels, which can also be called his Progress Towards Explosion, than previous seasons have shown. While the context of confiding in Reigen and Serizawa and being unsure of his career path and the latter’s sharing his feelings contributed to this, it’s still noticeably more rapid.

One of the decisions Mob made in the first episode was to not always take the easy path in life, since his age would be the only thing different about him in doing so over time. This would seemingly suggest that the anime series’ final season will be filled with Mob making tough choices, likely becoming one of the season’s core themes

One noticeable change in character that may continue in Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 2 was that of Dimple, who started acting weird after talking to Mob about career paths. Fans theorize he may have unlocked a past memory of his, which will likely be expanded upon or further teased in some way in the upcoming episode.

It’s possible that this change in Dimple may lead to Mob’s stress levels rising even higher in Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 2. Depending on how much of Dimple’s behavior is elaborated on or further teased via his interactions with Mob, fans may see an incredibly sharp rise in the protagonist’s stress levels.

With the title of the next episode seemingly teasing Mob’s dealing with some sort of large group of demons, this provides yet another avenue for his stress levels to rise. Additionally, the title, making reference to a Yokai Hunter, may add further stress to Mob in the context of career paths.

This is especially likely when considering how Reigen’s suggesting Mob stay at his office seemed to raise the latter’s stress levels by 7%.

However, this is all speculative, with no spoiler information for Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 2 available as of this article’s writing. As a result, fans will likely have to wait until the episode’s premiere to find out for sure exactly what’s in store.

