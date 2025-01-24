Momentary Lily episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Momentary Lily episode 5 will premiere on January 30, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. It will first air on Japanese broadcast networks such as Tokkyo MX, BS Asahi, and other affiliated channels. The episode will also be available to stream on services like U-NEXT, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll.

In episode 4, the girls took shelter in an abandoned school due to sudden cold and snowfall. It showcased a closer look at Sazanka and Ayame's friendship before the Wild Hunt attack and also rekindled their bond in a moment of despair.

Needless to mention, there was Kappou - to combat the cold conditions, the item on the menu was Corn Beef Miso Ramen.

Momentary Lily episode 5: Release Date and Time

Ayame and Sazanka (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 5 is scheduled to air on January 30, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. It is one of the many series in the Winter 2025 anime lineup. After the episode officially airs on Japan's TV networks, it will be available to stream in other parts of the world.

Depending on where viewers are located, the release times for Momentary Lily episode 5 in various parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Japanese Standard Time

11:30 pm

Thursday January 30, 2025

Pacific Standard Time

06:30 am

Thursday January 30, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time

02:30 pm

Thursday January 30, 2025 Central Standard Time

08:30 am

Thursday January 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time

08:00 pm

Thursday January 30, 2025 Philippine Time

10:30 pm

Thursday January 30, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time

01:30 am

Friday January 31, 2025

Where to watch Momentary Lily episode 5

Team MMY/Emyu (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 5 will first air on Tokkyo MX at 11.30 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2025, in Japan. It will then be broadcast on channels like Kansai TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X. Streaming giant Crunchyroll will release the episode three hours after the original airing.

The episode will also be available to stream on U-NEXT at 12 am JST on Friday, January 31, 2025, and on Amazon Prime the following day, Saturday, February 01, 2025.

Momentary Lily episode 4 recap

Team MMY/Emyu (Image via GoHands)

Episode 4, Rich and Warn Corn Beef Miso Ramen, began with the girls—Renge, Ayame, Sazanka, Erika, and Hinageshi—taking shelter from the sudden snowfall in a school. Settled in one of the classrooms, Renge was delighted to see that there were ample supplies for Kappou. However, given their limited food supplies, they decided to spend the night at the school.

This called for Sazanka to shut off the lights and call for scary stories. But her story wasn't particularly scary—it was just a recollection of her and her friends having a BBQ on a mountain. Neither of the girls had scary stories or encounters, so they switched to fun school tales instead. Here, too, they didn't have much to share, including Renge, who had lost her memory.

Suddenly, the power went out, indicating a blackout. Even the Rats (tiny repair bots) went quiet. Thus, Ayame decided to venture out into the snow to find and bring the Rats to their location. As she left the building, Renge and Sazanka went to help her, unaware that she was long gone. Here, Sazanka asked Renge what she felt about her and Ayame's relationship.

Ayame and Sazanka (Image via GoHands)

In Renge's eyes, the pair were close, given that they were schoolmates. Moreover, Ayame was friendly and outgoing, and her actions encouraged Sazanka to come out of her shell. But that changed in middle school, and Ayame began keeping to herself. Out of nowhere, Renge had a vision of Yuri before deciding to Kappou something warm, considering the chilly weather.

But a faint whisper led them to the bodies of three people who had succumbed to the harsh world. Thus, it was decided that Sazanka go out to look for Ayame while Renge prepared something warm for their return. Outside, Ayame managed to find a rat, but it promptly escaped as she passed out from the cold. Thankfully, Sazanka reached her in time, and they were able to take shelter.

Thus ensued a heart-to-heart conversation between the pair, which rekindled their deep friendship. They made it back to the school to regroup with the others, and it was Renge's time to shine, i.e., Kappou. Today's item was Corn Beef Ramen. The scenery changed drastically in the morning, not showing a hint of previous snowfall.

With the school as a temporary base, they elected to first restock on food. Just then, Renge's Andvari began strangely sparking. It concerned her, but she kept quiet for the time being.

What to expect from Momentary Lily episode 5

Erika and Hinageshi (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 5 will continue the tale of the girls pursuing the entity posting images on social media. It might even address why Renge's Andvari behaved oddly and possibly afford insight into how she lost her memory. Momentary Lily episode 5 will also feature a never-before-seen athletic side to Erika's character.

Finally, as with each episode, Momentary Lily episode 5 will showcase another Kappou moment. But this time, it seems like Renge will teach the girls how to Kappou. Thus far, the dishes have been exquisite, considering the ingredients, so it will be intriguing to see what they can cook when all the girls Kappou.

